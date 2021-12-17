Fairfield Knights of Columbus denied chance to move to Sherman Green

Knights of Columbus in Fairfield are staying on the town green for the yearly Nativity vigil after Parks and Recreation denied an application to move the vigil for the second time.

For nearly 40 years, the Knights of Columbus and various people from around town have been keeping vigil at the creche.

The 72-hour vigil is a staple of the holiday season on Fairfield's town green. Organizers say it comes with a message.

For this Christmas season, the Knights are staying at the town green after asking to move to nearby Sherman Green for the second year in a row.

First Selectwoman Brenda Kupchick says town officials were leery about setting a precedent for overnight stays on Sherman Green.

Fairfield Knights of Columbus members say the constant flow of traffic past Sherman Green would mean a wider audience for their holiday message.

Town officials say they did offer to try and find a compromise at this week's Parks and Recreation meeting.

Knights say they have no interest in re-applying for Sherman Green this year.

Fairfield Knights of Columbus say they're getting pro bono help from national conservative law firm the Thomas More Society.