ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, CT

Fairfield Knights of Columbus denied chance to move to Sherman Green

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bolfS_0dQ21CYt00

Knights of Columbus in Fairfield are staying on the town green for the yearly Nativity vigil after Parks and Recreation denied an application to move the vigil for the second time.

For nearly 40 years, the Knights of Columbus and various people from around town have been keeping vigil at the creche.

The 72-hour vigil is a staple of the holiday season on Fairfield's town green. Organizers say it comes with a message.

For this Christmas season, the Knights are staying at the town green after asking to move to nearby Sherman Green for the second year in a row.

First Selectwoman Brenda Kupchick says town officials were leery about setting a precedent for overnight stays on Sherman Green.

Fairfield Knights of Columbus members say the constant flow of traffic past Sherman Green would mean a wider audience for their holiday message.

Town officials say they did offer to try and find a compromise at this week's Parks and Recreation meeting.

Knights say they have no interest in re-applying for Sherman Green this year.

Fairfield Knights of Columbus say they're getting pro bono help from national conservative law firm the Thomas More Society.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fairfield, CT
Society
City
Fairfield, CT
Local
Connecticut Society
Local
Connecticut Government
Fairfield, CT
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Knights Of Columbus#Christmas#Parks And Recreation#First Selectwoman#The Thomas More Society
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
News 12

News 12

34K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy