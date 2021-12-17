ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'I want the police, the killer to get the max.' Victim's father breaks silence on Brooklyn shooting

By News 12 Staff
 5 days ago

The family of a Brooklyn woman who authorities say was shot and killed by an off-duty NYPD officer broke their silence Friday, calling for justice.

Police say they received three 911 calls on Oct. 13 that two women had been shot inside of 7901 19th Avenue. Jamie Liang was killed in the shooting, and a 23-year-old woman was injured. Officers found off-duty officer Yvonne Wu outside the home and say she confessed to the deadly shooting.

Liang's father says his daughter was a senior at NYU College of Dentistry and had a bright future ahead of her.

"We trust our police. They have the power. We give them a gun, a weapon. A gun is supposed to protect to serve us, but it turns into killing citizens," says Ying Liang "I want the police, the killer to get the max."

Investigators say it appears Wu and the 23-year-old had a previous romantic relationship.

Attorney Sanford Rubenstein says Wu should have never had a gun and is investigating what the NYPD knew of the officer's mental state.

Rubenstein says the murder case has been adjourned until Feb. 3.

Giuseppe Falco
5d ago

So 2 lesbian Asians get into a fight, one kills the other and some how this is about the police?

Enid Salvo
5d ago

DON'T Blame the police or guns for your daughters unfortunate murder....This was a domestic violence issue....period..‼️

