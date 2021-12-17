ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Outgoing schools chancellor thanks staff, students for efforts during pandemic

As outgoing Schools Chancellor Meisha Porter gets ready to embark on her next venture, she thanked staff and students for all they did to keep schools safe during the pandemic.

Porter visited Grant Avenue Elementary School Friday as part of her "See You Later Tour." It's one of many schools she's visiting in her last two weeks as chancellor.

Porter says it's important that school workers know they are appreciated for their dedication to the city's public-school students.

"Your sacrifice does not go unnoticed," says Porter. "When we shut down, these are the people who never shut down. It's all of you who took care of us."

Porter took part in the school's morning meet up where students start their day connecting with each other through movement and positive affirmations. Porter says her role as the city's schools chancellor for close to a year has been a privilege.

"I'm so honored what this department is going to do for young people. It's been an honor and a privilege to serve in this role," says Porter.

The chancellor says her biggest accomplishment to date was reopening the country's largest public school system during a pandemic.

"One of the priorities was to open," says Porter. "Open our middle schools and high schools, open summer programs like no other and open our schools for personal learning in September and that's what we did, and I am so proud of that."

Porter says she will always consider the school community as family. Porter says she is excited about her next chapter with the Bronx Community Foundation.

