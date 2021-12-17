ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barack Obama shares his favourite songs from 2021

By Clémence Michallon
By Clémence Michallon
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sko8r_0dQ212os00

Barack Obama has unveiled his favourite songs from 2021.

The former US president, who makes it a tradition to share his book, movie, and music recommendations at the end of each year, published his list of songs on Friday (17 December).

“I've always enjoyed listening to a wide variety of music, so it’s no surprise that I listened to a little bit of everything this year. I hope you find a new artist or song to add to your own playlist,” he wrote.

Among his selection are “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” by Lil Nas X and “Rumors” by Lizzo ft Cardi B.

Brandi Carlile’s “Broken Horses”, Jon Batiste’s “Freedom”, Tammy Lakkis’s “Notice” are included as well.

The former president also selected “I Don’t Live Here Anymore” by The War on Drugs ft Lucius, “Pepas” by Farruko, and “Go Down Deh” by Spice ft Sean Paul and Shaggy.

Obama began sharing his cultural recommendations for 2021 on 15 December, beginning with books . His selected titles include Lauren Groff’s Matrix , Michelle Zauner’s Crying in H Mart , and Jonathan Franzen’s Crossroads .

On 16 December, he shared his favourite films of the year , which include Pig, Judas and the Black Messiah , and The Power of the Dog .

thebrag.com

Aussie musicians are well represented in Barack Obama’s 2021 playlist

Two loved Aussie artists are getting the respect that deserve and made it onto Barack Obama’s annual roundup of his favourite songs for 2021. Melbourne native singer-songwriter Courtney Barnett and Canberra hip-hop artist Genesis Owusu have both appeared on Obama’s prestigious end of year list. Barnett made the list for ‘Write A List Of Things To Look Forward To’ from Things Tale Time, Take Time. Owusu has ‘Gold Chains’ from Smiling With No Teeth on the list.
CNBC

Here are Barack Obama's top 13 book recommendations of 2021

Some people relied on TikTok to get through the past year of Covid. Barack Obama relied on books. On Wednesday, the former U.S. president posted a list of his favorite books of 2021 on Facebook and Twitter, continuing a 2009 tradition he started while in the White House. "Art always sustains and nourishes the soul," Obama, 60, wrote in his posts. "But for me, music and storytelling felt especially urgent during this pandemic year."
AFP

Joan Didion, a US literary icon, dead at 87

Joan Didion, a US literary icon credited with ushering in New Journalism with her essays on Los Angeles life in the tumultuous 1960s, died on Thursday. A pioneer of the New Journalism school of literary non-fiction, Didion shone a light on the values of a city where Old Hollywood was being usurped by the less innocent counterculture of "Easy Rider" and the Manson Family murders, with movies overtaking music as the hot art form.
Deadline

Joan Didion Dies: Prolific Author, ‘A Star Is Born’ Screenwriter And Journalist Was 87

Joan Didion, the author of five novels including the National Book Award-winning The Year of Magical Thinking who also excelled in essays and has screenwriting credits including the 1976 version of A Star Is Born, died Thursday of complications of Parkinson’s disease in Manhattan. She was 87. Her publisher at Knopf confirmed the news to The New York Times. Didion’s career blossomed in the midst of and reflected sea changes in America, with books published in the 1960s and ’70s including Run River, Slouching Towards Bethlehem, Play It as It Lays, A Book of Common Prayer and The White Album, an anthology of her magazine...
People

How Writing This Famous Song Freed Dolly Parton from Her 'Love-Hate Relationship' with Porter Wagoner

Dolly Parton knew her roots and was well-aware of how her career started. But she also knew when it was time to break free. Parton is the latest guest on filmmaker Ken Burns' UNUM project. In a PEOPLE exclusive clip from his film Country Music, the 75-year-old speaks about the moment she decided to terminate her musical partnership and long-term working relationship with Porter Wagoner in 1974, after working together for seven years.
WWD

Joan Didion: In Her Own Words

Click here to read the full article. Joan Didion, an unmatchable talent, who was fearless in her writing and inquisitive with her insights, died Thursday at the age of 87. As the author of 19 titles and even more screenplays, Didion was a literary force, who at times turned her personal pain into prose. In 2005, Didion was awarded the National Book Award for nonfiction for “The Year of Magical Thinking,” which centered on the loss of her husband John Gregory Dunne.More from WWDPhotos of the Best Fashion Moments from the 46th Season of 'SNL'Garage Magazine Dinner for Zendaya, Simone LeighCeline...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
AFP

US author Joan Didion dead at 87

Author Joan Didion, a US literary icon credited with ushering in "new journalism" with her essays on Los Angeles life in the tumultuous 1960s, died on Thursday. In 2017, she was profiled in the Netflix documentary "Joan Didion: The Center Will Not Hold," directed by Griffin Dunne, the son of her brother-in-law. cl-amz/bgs
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Seth Rogen Gushes Over Mike Mills’ ‘Amazing’ Screenplay Contender ‘C’mon C’mon’

For Variety‘s Writers on Writers, Seth Rogen pens a tribute to “C’mon C’mon” (screenplay by Mike Mills). I’m gonna try to write about the amazing film “C’mon C’mon” without really saying anything specific about it, as I wouldn’t want to diminish the viewing by planting my specific thoughts in your head going in. So I’ll say these things: Every movie Mike Mills makes feels like that one, incredibly personal movie that someone is somehow able to squeeze out before they return to safer material. I’m not sure how he’s able to keep doing it, over and over again. But somehow, he does. They...
MOVIES
The Independent

Julia Roberts hilariously crashes George Clooney interview

Julia Roberts crashed George Clooney's recent interview in a funny video. Clooney appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! ahead of the release of his new directorial effort, The Tender Bar, alongside 10-year-old actor Daniel Ranieri. However, midway through the interview, Roberts sidled her way onto Clooney’s screen sporting sunglasses and a...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

