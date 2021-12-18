Cold and wintry mix to move in Saturday
Saturday will be completely different than the rest of the week weather-wise, as spring-like temperatures move out and make way for cold and wintry mix.
Overnight will be cloudy with a wintry mix developing by morning. Saturday will start with a wintry mix and change over to just rain as we go through the day. It will stay a wintry mix up in Litchfield County.
Sunday will start a stretch of quiet, dry days heading into next week. Temperatures will be seasonable in the 30s and 40s during that time.
OVERNIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a wintry mix developing by morning. Low of 35.
SATURDAY: Cloudy with a wintry mix changing to a cold rain. The wintry mix will last longer in Litchfield County with a coating to an inch accumulation expected. High of 39.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and colder. High of 39.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny and cold. High of 37.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High of 44.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. High of 42.
