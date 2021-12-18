ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Cold and wintry mix to move in Saturday

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

Saturday will be completely different than the rest of the week weather-wise, as spring-like temperatures move out and make way for cold and wintry mix.

Overnight will be cloudy with a wintry mix developing by morning. Saturday will start with a wintry mix and change over to just rain as we go through the day. It will stay a wintry mix up in Litchfield County.

Sunday will start a stretch of quiet, dry days heading into next week. Temperatures will be seasonable in the 30s and 40s during that time.

OVERNIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a wintry mix developing by morning. Low of 35.

SATURDAY: Cloudy with a wintry mix changing to a cold rain. The wintry mix will last longer in Litchfield County with a coating to an inch accumulation expected. High of 39.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and colder. High of 39.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and cold. High of 37.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High of 44.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. High of 42.

