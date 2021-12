The City of Lakeland Division of Solid Waste provides once per week residential service with automated garbage collection, automated recycling collection, and yard waste collection. Residents can also notify Solid Waste for larger bulk item pick-up. Residential customers can get four (4) bulk collections, up to 20 cubic yards each, per calendar year. The calendar year runs from January 1st through December 31st. City of Lakeland residents that need to schedule a bulk pickup should email customer service at [email protected] with your address and the type of material you have for collection. Customers can also call 863/834-8773 to schedule a pickup.

