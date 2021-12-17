ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Region’s child vaccination rates less than half of national average

By Jeff Keeling
WJHL
WJHL
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ds77w_0dQ20aW000

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Six weeks after the federal government approved use of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children 5 to 11, Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia find themselves in familiar territory — with vaccine uptake numbers far lower than national averages.

Within the regional averages are some wide disparities, but even the region’s counties with the highest percentages of vaccinated children fall well below the national average.

As of Friday, almost 5.8 million kids nationwide in that age group had received at least one dose of the vaccine — a full 20% of the 28.9 million in the age group, according to U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data.

Just For Kids: Niswonger Children’s Hospital leaders answer questions about COVID-19 vaccines for kids

Running far behind that mark was not just Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia, but the state of Tennessee as a whole.

Tennessee, where no school-based vaccine clinics have been conducted, was at just 10.6% statewide.

That rate stood slightly above those for both Southwest Virginia — where numerous school vaccine promotions have been held — and Northeast Tennessee.

State health commissioner says Southwest VA COVID hospitalizations ‘a big concern’ for Richmond

Southwest Virginia had seen 2,005 of its 21,169 5 to 11-year-olds vaccinated for a rate of 9.5% — barely a third of the statewide total of 27.8%.

The highest percentages there are in Norton (15.4%), Washington County (12.4%) and Smyth County (11.5%). Scott and Lee counties have the lowest percentages, with Scott at 6.5% and Lee at 6.2%.

The situation across the state line is similar on the whole, but Northeast Tennessee has several counties with much lower vaccination rates than Scott and Lee counties in Virginia.

Overall, 3,226 out of the region’s 34,994 kids have gotten at least one shot, which is a rate of 9.2%.

That percentage, though, is brought up significantly by Washington and Sullivan counties, which include more than 20,000 of the total kids’ population.

Sullivan Co. Regional Health Dept. to become ‘Pfizer only facility’ on Monday

Washington County was at 15.2% Friday, with 1,408 vaccinations among its 9,265 children in the age group.

That was well above Sullivan County’s 10.2%, but after those two counties, the rate drops off drastically despite plentiful supply at a variety of locations.

Unicoi, Carter and Greene counties all were fairly close together at 5.6%, 5.5% and 5.0%. Johnson County was at 3.6% and Hawkins County was the laggard of the overall region at just 3.4%.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WJHL

TDH: Omicron cases rising, some data reporting to decrease next year

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) announced that the department will decrease the frequency of some COVID-19 data reporting next year. TDH Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey said the department will report hospitalizations and deaths weekly instead of daily. “It’s exceedingly clear, there’s not going to be a date in time where […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

VDH reports another single-day COVID case record since last holiday surge

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — The Virginia Department of Health on Thursday reported another single-day record for COVID-19 cases across the state since the last holiday surge. VDH data show that the state saw 6,473 new cases since Wednesday. In Southwest Virginia, 202 new COVID-19 cases were reported across News Channel 11’s nine-county viewing area. Tazewell, […]
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Northeast Tennessee surpasses 100K COVID-19 cases since start of pandemic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 252 new COVID-19 cases, five new deaths, and 254 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Wednesday. The seven-county region has now surpassed 100,000 total COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began. Vaccinations As of today, 246,622 people, or about 48.8% of the total population, in […]
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Johnson City, TN
Health
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Johnson City, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Vaccines
Local
Tennessee COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Tennessee Health
City
Johnson City, TN
Johnson City, TN
Vaccines
WJHL

TDH reports 357 new COVID cases, 12 new deaths in NE Tennessee on Tuesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 357 new COVID-19 cases, 12 new deaths, and 289 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Tuesday. Vaccinations As of today, 246,288 people, or about 48.7% of the total population, in Northeast Tennessee are fully vaccinated. There were 1,476 new vaccinations over the past week, […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

Ballad Health reports spike in COVID-19-related ICU hospitalizations

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Five more patients are battling the novel coronavirus in Ballad Health’s Intensive Care units throughout the region. Data on Thursday showed an increase in critical COVID-19 cases and an additional pediatric patient at Niswonger Children’s Hospital fighting the virus just days before Christmas. Six new COVID-19 hospitalizations were recorded out […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Weather#Southwest Virginia#Northeast Tennessee#Covid#Norton
WJHL

Four new COVID deaths reported in Southwest Virginia as case rate rises

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 184 new COVID-19 cases, 10 new hospitalizations and four new deaths in Southwest Virginia Tuesday as the case rate rose slightly after a recent decline. The reported deaths included two in Wise County and one each in Buchanan and Smyth counties. Tazewell County reported […]
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
WJHL

Tennessee AG joins effort to overturn COVID mandates for Head Start

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee’s attorney general has joined a multi-state lawsuit challenging federal COVID-19 mandates for Head Start programs. Nearly two dozen states have signed onto the lawsuit seeking to overturn mask requirements for toddlers and COVID-19 vaccination requirements for staff and volunteers in Head Start programs. “We have consistently opposed mandates in the […]
NASHVILLE, TN
WJHL

WJHL

12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy