According to AirDNA, which provides data and analytics about the short-term rental industry, demand for short-term rentals — such as those offered by Airbnb, VRBO and the like — is exceeding all expectations in 2021. The first three months of 2021 were all records for new bookings as demand surged in small-town and destination markets throughout the United States. While recovery has been more incremental in the rest of the hospitality industry, the short-term rental sector is thriving...

NEWPORT, RI ・ 10 DAYS AGO