NHL

Winnipeg coach Maurice resigns, Lowry gets interim job

By Associated Press
spectrumlocalnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Winnipeg Jets coach Paul Maurice has resigned, saying his longtime team needs to hear a “new voice.”. The Jets announced Maurice's decision on Friday, and said it was effective immediately. Dave Lowry, an assistant under Maurice and the father of Jets forward Adam Lowry, agreed to serve...

spectrumlocalnews.com

NHL

