Anaheim Ducks game against Calgary yet another NHL contest postponed due to COVID-19

Photo of the home of the Anaheim Ducks, the Honda Center, in Anaheim, Calif. | Photo courtesy of Don Ramey Logan/Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 4.0)

The Anaheim Ducks‘ scheduled game against the Calgary Flames, originally set for Tuesday as part of a three-game trip through Canada, was postponed Friday.

The National Hockey League announced the schedule change after Calgary was hit by an outbreak among its players, coaches and staff. Other NHL teams are also dealing with positive cases.

“Additionally, due to concern with the number of positive cases within the last two days, as well concern for continued COVID spread in the coming days, the Colorado Avalanche’s and Florida Panthers’ games also will be postponed at least through the scheduled completion of the league’s holiday break in the schedule on Dec. 26,” the league said in a statement.

The league is in the process of reviewing and revising all three teams’ regular season schedules, and a new date for the Ducks’ matchup with Calgary was not immediately announced.