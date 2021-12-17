ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harford County, MD

Upper Chesapeake Medical Center Near Capacity As Harford County Grapples With COVID-19

By Cristina Mendez
 5 days ago

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) – The Upper Chesapeake Medical Center is reporting near capacity rates Friday.

“We are concerned,” Harford County Executive Barry Glassman said. “The numbers are approaching the high numbers that we experienced prior to vaccinations about a year and a half ago.”

Although the state-run COVID-19 dashboard is partly down due to a recent hack , hospitalizations stemming from COVID infections are still being reported.

“We are currently still tracking our hospital numbers, so we know that we have about 60 individuals in our two hospitals that have been admitted,” Glassman said. “Half of them, around 30, are in critical care.”

The county executive also added that 75% of those recently hospitalized are unvaccinated.

“It’s fairly evident with the new variants and so forth, that we’re going to have to deal and manage with it in everyday life: in the school system, the hospital system and in the general public,” he said. “The vaccines are proven safe and effective, they are ready and available when you are and I would say now is the time to make that decision before we go into what looks like is going be a tough winter.”

While hospitals prepare for a second surge following the next two major holidays, the county’s school system is renewing COVID mitigation efforts to slow the spread.

According to Harford County Schools, nine schools are in a school-wide outbreak status.

The state has defined a school-wide outbreak as at least three classrooms or cohorts with cases from separate households in 14 days; or 5% of unrelated students, teachers or staff (at least 10 who are unrelated) testing positive for COVID within a 14-day period.

On Wednesday, the state updated the COVID case numbers in schools throughout the state.

According to the site, Youth’s Benefit Elementary School in Fallston leads Maryland in positive cases with 110.

Three other schools in the county also reported 20 or more cases, including Jarrettsville Elementary, Fountain Green Elementary and Harford Technical High School.

The schools on the list will be removed once two weeks have passed without any new cases or tests pending, according to the Maryland Department of Health.

Harford County Schools is implementing social distancing and hosting virtual meetings when possible.

The Harford County Health Department is offering free rapid test kits before the Christmas holiday.

One kit per person will be given out from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22 at the health department’s Woodbridge branch.

Guest
5d ago

News articles are saying that fully vaccinated people make up the majority of those testing positive for Covid. Funny thing is that UCMC is going to try to convince everyone differently LOL. Go figure. They prob aren’t even running at full staff.

Don Davis
5d ago

this is a very mild strain for most people two to three days of mild affects this shows you again how a lot of Americans are unhealthy in their lifestyle and their body cannot fight off viruses or cold each season.Americans really need to take a proactive approach has to be healthy and proactively lifestyles to feed and keep the body in great physical shape a nutritionally sound to fight off colds and flus.over 73% of Americans say they don't even work out one to two times per week or even walk it over 53% of Americans have 2 chronic issues by the age of 46.

Health
CBS Baltimore

Hospital Officials: COVID Beds Filling Fast, ‘Get Vaccinated And Boosted’

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland hospital officials struck a serious, alarmist tone Monday amid a surge in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations. “Our COVID patients ask, ‘Can we get a vaccine?’ when they’re in the hospital. Our simple answer: It’s too late,” Northwest Hospital President Craig Carmichael said. “Get vaccinated. Get a booster. Wear your mask.” Carmichael said 90 percent of Northwest Hospital’s COVID hospitalizations are unvaccinated. MedStar Franklin Square Hospital President Dr. Stuart Levine said it is operating near full capacity, with patients “sicker than ever.” “Get vaccinated,” Dr. Levine said. “Please.” Hospital official after hospital official echoed the plea, saying most Marylanders in the hospital with COVID are not vaccinated. “If you have not been vaccinated, frankly, you are part of the problem,” Dr. John Chessare of GBMC said. Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski said the county only has 14 staffed ICU beds available as of Monday. The Maryland Department of Health updated most of its topline COVID metrics Monday afternoon for the first time since a cyberattack Dec. 4. It showed the state’s positivity rate at more than 10%, nearly doubling in two weeks. Governor Hogan on Monday announced he tested positive for COVID-19 and is “feeling fine.”
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

COVID-19 In Maryland: 1,392 Hospitalized As Positivity Rate Rises To 11.64%

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland reported 6,218 new COVID-19 cases and a double-digit positivity rate, according to health department data released Tuesday morning. The percentage of people testing positive rose to 11.64%, an increase of 1.38% over the past 24 hours. Hospitalizations increased by 47 to 1,392. Of those hospitalized, 1,088 adults are in acute care and 293 are in intensive care. Eight children are in acute care and three are in intensive care. The latest round of data comes as officials ramp up efforts to get Marylanders vaccinated and to distribute at-home test kits ahead of the holidays. On Tuesday, Baltimore County Executive Johnny...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Hogan Pledges $100M In Emergency Funding To Shore Up Maryland’s Hospitals

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With a surge in COVID-19 patients pushing Maryland’s hospitals to the brink, Gov. Larry Hogan announced plans Tuesday to spend $100 million in emergency funding to shore up the state’s medical workforce. Hogan pledged $50 million of that funding to efforts to stabilize staffing at hospitals throughout the state. He said the remaining $50 million will be directed to hospitals and nursing homes so that they can expand access to COVID-19 tests, vaccines and monoclonal antibody treatments. “This emergency funding injection is to allow for an immediate ramp-up in hospital and nursing home staffing,” the governor said during a...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Gov. Hogan Announces 1M COVID-19 Tests Completed In Public Schools Since August

ANNAPOLIS, M.d. (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan announced on Wednesday that Maryland conducted more than one million free COVID-19 tests for Maryland students and staff since August. The tests came as part of a statewide K-12 testing program funded by the CDC to help schools transition back into traditional learning. “After enduring nearly a year of distance learning, we owe it to our Maryland students to do everything we can to help keep them safely in the classroom,” said Gov. Hogan. “We all want to keep our kids safe, and this critical testing program is helping us do so.” Participating schools in the testing program could opt into diagnostic screening, regular surveillance testing or both Hogan also announced on Tuesday that Maryland is providing $30 million for schools to purchase testing kits. “Nothing is more important than the safety of our students and school staff, which is why MDH has made K-12 COVID-19 testing a priority since last year to support safe, in-person learning,” MDH Secretary Dennis R. Schrader said. “Each week we see an increase in the numbers of students and teachers choosing to participate in their school’s testing program, and that continued vigilance will help keep more people safe this winter.”
ANNAPOLIS, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland School Districts Wrestle COVID-19 Protocols As Infection Rate Soars

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — As a parent at Hilltop Elementary School in Anne Arundel County, Kierra says this new surge in Covid cases is stressful, “it’s kinda put me on edge a little bit.” It’s also causing school districts across the state to make some tough decisions as the Omicron variant takes its effect on Maryland’s schools. In Anne Arundel County Monday, George Arlotto, the Superintendent, announced a change in their quarantine protocols starting in January, “no asymptomatic student will quarantine,” he said during a virtual meeting. The move is an effort to keep more students in school, after Board of Education member,...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Only 14 Staffed ICU Beds Available In Baltimore County, Olszewski Says

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski said Monday that there are only 14 staffed ICU beds currently available in Baltimore County. The news came as Olszewski joined Baltimore County Health Officer Dr. Gregory Wm. Branch and local hospital leaders to provide an update on COVID-related hospitalizations and vaccines. “Today, we gather to sound the alarm,” Olszewski said as he warned of an anticipated surge in COVID-19 cases as winter bears down on Maryland. Olszewski said health officials are increasingly concerned what January could look like, particularly with many people expected to attend holiday gatherings over the next few weeks. As of...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Tests Positive For COVID-19

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski said he feels “fine” after testing positive for COVID-19. Olszewski tweeted Tuesday morning that the positive result came from a PCR test he took as part of his regular testing regimen. “I’m asymptomatic and currently feel fine,” said the county executive, who’s been vaccinated and has gotten his booster shot. Olszewski said he’s quarantining and working from home for the time being, and that he’s working with the health department to notify any close contacts. “This is a critical reminder of the challenges we all continue (to) face amid the highly contagious Omicron variant,” he said. The county executive urged Marylanders to do their part by getting vaccinated and boosted if they haven’t already done so. News of Olszewki’s test comes a day after Gov. Larry Hogan disclosed he too has tested positive for COVID-19. As part of my regular testing regimen, I received a positive PCR test for COVID-19. I am both vaccinated and boosted. I'm asymptomatic and currently feel fine. This is a critical reminder of the challenges we all continue face amid the highly contagious Omicron variant. — County Executive Johnny Olszewski (@BaltCoExec) December 21, 2021
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott To Provide COVID-19 Update Wednesday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mayor Brandon Scott is set to provide a COVID-19 update Wednesday morning, his office announced. The press conference will be streamed live on CBSN Wednesday at 11 a.m.  The mayor will be joined by Baltimore City Health Commissioner Dr. Letitia Dzirasa and a slew of health professionals in the region. Those health professionals include: Dr. David Marcozzi, COVID-19 Incident Commander, University of Maryland Medical System  Dr. Kevin Sowers, Executive Vice President, Johns Hopkins Medicine   Dr. Bradley Chambers, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Baltimore Region, MedStar Health Rebecca Altman, Vice President, Chief Integration Officer, Lifebridge Health Ed Lovern, President and CEO, Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital Dr. Richard Katz, Vice President of Medical Affairs, Mount Washington Pediatric Hospital Dr. Bradley Schlaggar, President and CEO, Kennedy Krieger Institute The announcement comes during a coronavirus surge in the state. The Maryland Department of Health on Tuesday reported 6,218 new confirmed COVID cases in the past day, by far the most recorded in a 24-hour period. The state’s 7-day positivity rate is now 11.64%, the highest since June 2020.  
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Officials Paint Bleak Picture Of How COVID-19 Surge Could Shape Winter

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Department of Health on Tuesday reported 6,218 new confirmed COVID cases in the past day, by far the most recorded in a 24-hour period. The state’s 7-day positivity rate is now 11.64%, the highest since June 2020. Health officials are warning about the impact this surge could have on our hospitals, painting a bleak picture of how the virus could shape the rest of the winter. During a virtual press conference this afternoon, Governor Hogan said there’s a sense of déjà vu as cases rise and hospitals reach capacity, but he promised this year is different from...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Gov. Larry Hogan Tests Positive For COVID-19

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan said Monday he’s experiencing “some cold-like symptoms” after testing positive for COVID-19. The governor said in a morning tweet that the positive result came from a rapid test he took as part of his routine testing regimen. Monday afternoon, Hogan said a PCR test confirmed the infection. “I have been vaccinated and boosted, and I am feeling fine at the moment,” said Hogan, a cancer survivor. Hogan said he will continue to quarantine and work from home throughout the week News of the governor’s positive test comes as Maryland contends with an elevated number of COVID-related hospitalizations. Health officials...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Baltimore

Vacancies & Broken Equipment Cited In Audit Of Baltimore USPS Hub

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A recent audit has found that a U.S. Postal Service hub in Baltimore is processing millions of fewer pieces of mail compared to last year, even though work hours and overtime have gone up significantly. The audit was initiated by the USPS Office of Inspector General in response to scrutiny from members of the Maryland Delegation—Congressmen Dutch Ruppersberger and Kweisi Mfume, along with Senators Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen—who expressed concerns about missing mail and delayed deliveries. The audit found that faulty equipment and a lack of management at the Fayette Street facility were among the factors that...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

COVID-19 In Maryland: Statewide Positivity Rate Surpasses 10%

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The percentage of people in Maryland testing positive for COVID-19 stands at more than 10%, nearly doubling in the two weeks since the state Department of Health’s website was hacked. For the first time since the attack, the Department of Health on Monday resumed topline data reporting on its COVID-19 dashboard, restoring data for confirmed cases and positivity rate, among other key metrics. The latest data show Maryland has seen a total of 621,220 confirmed cases of COVID-19, up 28,541 since Dec. 3. Among them: Gov. Larry Hogan, who announced Monday that he has tested positive for COVID-19. Notably, health...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland’s COVID-19 Dashboard Back Up & Running After 2-Week Hiatus

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — For the first time in two weeks, the Maryland Department of Health on Monday resumed topline data reporting on its COVID-19 dashboard. The latest round of data showed Maryland has confirmed more than 28,000 new cases of COVID-19 over the past couple weeks, and the percentage of people testing positive has nearly doubled to 10.27%. “I want to thank the team of people who have been working diligently over the past 16 days to bring our COVID-19 data reporting back online,” Maryland Health Secretary Dennis Schrader said in a statement. “This data is critical to our keeping the public...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Supporters Of Juvenile Justice Reform Hopeful In Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Supporters of juvenile justice reform in Maryland are hopeful the time has come to end the policy of automatically charging children as adults for certain crimes — a practice that many other states have changed in recent years. Supporters of reform say juveniles who are charged as adults are more likely to receive longer sentences than youth who are charged with similar crimes in juvenile court. They also say the practice disproportionately affects minorities and undermines the goal of rehabilitating young offenders. Opponents of ending the policy entirely, however, say they’re concerned about putting dangerous juveniles in facilities...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Elkridge Junk Removal Service Finds Toy Stockpile, Donates Them To Baltimore Children’s Hospital

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A junk removal company was asked to clear out a storage unit in Elkridge. But when they arrived, they found it was full of hundreds of boxes of brand new toys. So what did they do? They give it all back to the children of Baltimore. The Elkridge branch of Jdog Junk Hauling and Removal met with hospital staff at the Kennedy Krieger Institute along North Broadway on Tuesday morning to give away the toys, books and activity kits. “We can only imagine what these children go through here and the family,” said franchise owner Theodore Proia. “Us being able to just bring a smile to them faces, it does wonders just for us. When Proia found the storage unit full of toys, he asked the client for the green light to decide their fate, a spokesperson said. JDog Junk Hauling and Removal reuses items from jobs and donates them to local non-profits.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Delegation Announces Nearly $800 Million In Federal Funding To Improve Maryland Highways

WASHINGTON (WJZ) — The Maryland Democratic Congressional Delegation announced on Wednesday the passing of a bipartisan infrastructure law that will allocate $796,122,349 to improve Maryland highways. The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will use FY22 federal funding to improve roads and bridges across the state, with an emphasis on job creation, strengthening state infrastructure and reducing carbon emissions. The law was announced by U.S. Senators Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen and Congressmen David Trone, Steny H. Hoyer, Dutch Ruppersberger, John Sarbanes, Kweisi Mfume, Anthony G. Brown and Jamie Raskin (all D-M.d.) “The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act was a long overdue investment...
TRAFFIC
