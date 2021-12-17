ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KCPD investigating suspicious death

By Katharine Finnerty
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 5 days ago
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a suspicious death in the 11200 block of East 47th Terrace as a homicide.

According to a department spokesperson, KCPD officers were sent to a residence around 2:45 p.m. on a report of a dead body.

A person at the scene told officers that they found a dead body inside a house.

KCPD currently does not have a cause of death.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker , which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suspicious Death#Crime Stoppers#Kcpd#Police Department
KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

Kansas City, MO
