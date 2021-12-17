ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings man killed in South Side crash

By Q2 News
 6 days ago
A 78-year-old Billings man died Friday morning following a two-vehicle crash on Billings South Side.

The man was driving east in a Ford Ranger pickup truck on Fourth Avenue South about 9:15 a.m., according to a news release from Billings police. He was struck by a cattle hauler semi traveling north at the intersection of South 27th Street, police said.

The man was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

The driver of the semi, a 37-year-old man from Goodwin, South Dakota, was not injured.

No arrests or citations have been made as of Friday afternoon, and the Yellowstone County coroner will identify the victim once next of kin are notified.

Q2 News

Read the latest Billings, Montana news and weather from Q2 News, updated throughout the day.

