Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson this week proved exactly why he's worthy of the title "People's Champ." According to PEOPLE, on Tuesday, the actor was honored with the People's Champion Award at the 2021 People's Choice Awards for his numerous philanthropic efforts and contributions to the entertainment industry. Presenting the award to Johnson, Jeff Bezos said: "His achievements are legend. His work ethic is unparalleled. He transcends all demographics. He is impossible not to like and he can sure put down a lot of pancakes. But even with all that, the thing that really stands out the most? He's kind... You see, kindness is a choice. And what I admire most in Dwayne is his choice to show unwavering kindness to everyone around him."

