EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Food for a holiday feast and gifts for under the tree were sent home with families thanks to the East Stroudsburg Salvation Army. "There are so many families that struggle even before the pandemic that what they do here helps families even when they are on the verge of homelessness. It helps make a child's Christmas. It's not about us as adults," Jessica Bertholf said. "It's about the children, and they help to make it a blessing for them, and that's the point of Christmas."

EAST STROUDSBURG, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO