Pelahatchie woman accused in murder-for-hire plot denied bond

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – On Friday, bond was once again denied for a Pelahatchie woman accused in a murder-for-hire plot .

Magistrate Judge Keith Ball said the court considered the motion to reconsider bond for Jessica Sledge. However, Ball denied the motion.

Investigators said Sledge used interstate commerce facilities with the intent to hire an assassin to murder a person in Mississippi.

The judge ordered Sledge to be detained until her trial. If convicted, she could face up to ten years in federal prison.

