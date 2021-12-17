ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pelahatchie, MS

Pelahatchie woman accused in murder-for-hire plot denied bond

By Kaitlin Howell
 5 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – On Friday, bond was once again denied for a Pelahatchie woman accused in a murder-for-hire plot .

Magistrate Judge Keith Ball said the court considered the motion to reconsider bond for Jessica Sledge. However, Ball denied the motion.

MBI investigating deputy-involved shooting in Scott County

Investigators said Sledge used interstate commerce facilities with the intent to hire an assassin to murder a person in Mississippi.

The judge ordered Sledge to be detained until her trial. If convicted, she could face up to ten years in federal prison.

Public Safety
