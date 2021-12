LONGMONT, Colo. (CBS4) – We hear a lot about vaccines these days, especially for COVID-19 and the flu. Now, volunteers are needed to take part in a study that could protect us from another virus that often hits this time of year – Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or RSV. (credit: CBS) Most parents have likely heard of RSV as it’s often diagnosed in infants and toddlers. The virus causes lung infections that can become severe. However, many may not realize RSV is dangerous for seniors, too. “RSV has been around for decades, and many people have heard of it or know about it because...

LONGMONT, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO