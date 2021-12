Do you need reading glasses, or find yourself blowing up the font on your computer? A new kind of eye drop could help you see up close. In October, the US Food and Drug Administration approved Vuity, an eye drop used to treat presbyopia, or age-related blurry near vision. With this condition, which typically starts after age 40, people's vision becomes blurry as they try to focus on an object close to them.

HEALTH ・ 12 DAYS AGO