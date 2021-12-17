King County health officials warn of rapid surge in omicron cases

Omicron cases surging Omicron cases surging

KING COUNTY, Wash. — The number of COVID-19 cases in King County is projected to be three times higher next week than the highest peak previously seen in the pandemic, according to King County Public Health.

“If we do a very simple 10-day projection of this rate of growth, we should expect 2,100 daily Omicron cases in King County on Dec. 22, 2021,” said Trevor Bedford, computational biologist at Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center. “This is approximately three times the number of cases seen at the highest point in the pandemic for King County (in December 2020).”

The county’s latest projections are based on the latest sequencing data, as well as the rapid rate of spread of the omicron variant in other countries.

Scroll down to continue reading

More news from KIRO 7

Do you have an investigative story tip? Send us an email at investigate@kiro7.com

“The UW Medicine Virology Lab is testing 100 to 200 samples a day and has seen the variant quickly grow in a matter of days,” said Dr. Alex Greninger, assistant director of the UW Medicine Clinical Virology Laboratory. “Currently, more than one-third of the COVID samples we sequence are the omicron variant.”

Case numbers are expected to continue to rise in January, and this rapid rise in cases has the potential to be more disruptive than previous surges in cases.

Although the severity of illness in omicron cases is not clear at this time, officials expect to see many more serious cases in unvaccinated people, as well as a rise in milder breakthrough infections.

To help contain the spread of the virus, health officials are urging the King County community to prepare and do what they can to make things safer during this holiday season. Their recommendations include avoiding crowded indoor spaces; limiting the number of gatherings; taking a rapid test the day of the gathering if possible; and postponing travel where possible.

©2021 Cox Media Group