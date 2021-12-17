ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King County, WA

King County health officials warn of rapid surge in omicron cases

By KIRO 7 News Staff
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MnngN_0dQ1ueeo00
Omicron cases surging Omicron cases surging

KING COUNTY, Wash. — The number of COVID-19 cases in King County is projected to be three times higher next week than the highest peak previously seen in the pandemic, according to King County Public Health.

“If we do a very simple 10-day projection of this rate of growth, we should expect 2,100 daily Omicron cases in King County on Dec. 22, 2021,” said Trevor Bedford, computational biologist at Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center. “This is approximately three times the number of cases seen at the highest point in the pandemic for King County (in December 2020).”

The county’s latest projections are based on the latest sequencing data, as well as the rapid rate of spread of the omicron variant in other countries.

Scroll down to continue reading

More news from KIRO 7

“The UW Medicine Virology Lab is testing 100 to 200 samples a day and has seen the variant quickly grow in a matter of days,” said Dr. Alex Greninger, assistant director of the UW Medicine Clinical Virology Laboratory. “Currently, more than one-third of the COVID samples we sequence are the omicron variant.”

Case numbers are expected to continue to rise in January, and this rapid rise in cases has the potential to be more disruptive than previous surges in cases.

Although the severity of illness in omicron cases is not clear at this time, officials expect to see many more serious cases in unvaccinated people, as well as a rise in milder breakthrough infections.

To help contain the spread of the virus, health officials are urging the King County community to prepare and do what they can to make things safer during this holiday season. Their recommendations include avoiding crowded indoor spaces; limiting the number of gatherings; taking a rapid test the day of the gathering if possible; and postponing travel where possible.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 5

Heeler Cummings
5d ago

So what your saying in this report is being that we have a high number of people vaccinated and now they have another variant that is spreading so the vaccine seems not to be doing anything but we are still telling people the sky is falling get another shot lol

Reply
3
Rhokanth
5d ago

Who cares. We know this variant is far less deadly than delta. I'd rather get omicron and have natural immunity.

Reply
5
someone here
5d ago

stop spreading lies, Delta was about 2 month around now this just so they push the vaccine. They try to scare us to rush the vaccine. I didn't get no covid, no Delta and never omnicron or whatever they try to bring in

Reply
2
Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Is the COVID-19 vaccine safe for children?

Yes, U.S. regulators authorized Pfizer’s vaccine for younger children after millions of 12- to 17-year-olds already safely got the shot, the only one available for children in the country. More than 5 million children ages 5 to 11 have gotten a first dose since early November, and government safety...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KIRO 7 Seattle

Coronavirus: FDA authorizes Merck’s COVID-19 pill

The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday issued an emergency use authorization for Merck’s molnupiravir COVID-19 pill, making it the second oral antiviral treatment available in the U.S. to treat the viral infection. Officials authorized the pill to treat mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in adults who have tested positive for the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KIRO 7 Seattle

Coronavirus: Ohio deer test positive for COVID-19

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A new study from the Ohio State University found at least three variants of the COVID-19 virus in wild deer in six places in Ohio. For the study, scientists collected nasal swabs from 360 deer in northeast Ohio, used PCR testing to examine the results, and found the variants infecting wild deer matched the strains that had been prevalent in human patients in Ohio at the same time, WKYC reported. The study notes the samples were all collected before the delta variant was widespread, and the delta variant was not found in the deer.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Coronavirus
Local
Washington Health
King County, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
County
King County, WA
King County, WA
Health
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
76K+
Followers
84K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy