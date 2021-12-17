ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Scott appoints Dartmouth professor to Green Mountain Care Board

By Liora Engel-Smith
VTDigger
VTDigger
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OfKo6_0dQ1udm500
Thomas Walsh. Photo courtesy of the Office of the Governor

A Dartmouth College professor is expected to join one of the most powerful boards in Vermont, Gov. Phil Scott’s office announced Friday.

Thomas Walsh, a former physical therapist and health reform expert, would be the only member of the Green Mountain Care Board with direct medical provider experience if he’s confirmed by the state Senate. He would replace Maureen Usifer, whose six-year term ended in September.

The Green Mountain Care Board regulates hospital growth, sets health insurance rates and is part of the state’s health care reform effort, the all-payer model.

“Dr. Walsh is an experienced professional who will bring an important perspective to the Green Mountain Care Board,” Scott said in Friday’s announcement. “His background both in health policy and delivering health care will serve him well in his new role.”

Walsh holds a variety of teaching and health policy positions. He is a physical therapist who worked at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health, according to the press release. He last practiced in February 2020 in New York State, he told VTDigger.

The care board is at the center of issues that affect the quality and cost of care, and the lack of appointees with direct patient care experience has surfaced as a concern. Last year, the Vermont House tabled a bill that would require at least one seat to be held by a health professional.

Jessa Barnard, the Vermont Medical Society’s executive director, said the care board would benefit from a practicing clinician’s input.

“Whether that’s a physician, a nurse or other kind of health care professional, we do think that perspective is very important,” she said.

In a message to members, Barnard said the medical society has advocated putting a practicing Vermont clinician on the board.

The governor’s press secretary, Jason Maulucci, said Friday that Scott considers input from professional societies in his decisions.

“At the end of the day, the governor has to appoint from the list that is presented to him the person who he believes will be the best fit on the board,” Maulucci said.

Lobbyists from the medical society will campaign this January to have a permanent Green Mountain Care Board staff position dedicated to primary care.

Though they do not vote on initiatives, staff members are an influential part of the board’s work. They offer analysis and data that informs the board’s decisions.

Walsh is a health systems expert at the Joint Commission Center for Transforming Healthcare. He previously worked with the Veterans Health Administration, according to a press release from Scott’s office.

The governor’s office has final authority over appointments to the Green Mountain Care Board, but a committee that does not include care board members or staff members vets applicants to compile a short list.

Current board members are Jessica Holmes, an economics professor at Middlebury College; former state legislator Kevin Mullin; and former public servants Robin Lunge and Tom Pelham.

Clarification: An earlier version of this story noted that Walsh’s New Hampshire physical therapy license lapsed in 2006. His Vermont license, however, remains active, he later told VTDigger.

Read the story on VTDigger here: Scott appoints Dartmouth professor to Green Mountain Care Board .

Comments / 1

Related
WCAX

Scott appoints Administration secretary, deputy secretary

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Gov. Phil Scott has appointed Kristin Clouser as secretary of the Agency of Administration. Clouser replaces Susanne Young who retired last month after more than 40 years in Vermont state government. Clouser, who served as deputy secretary for the last year, was named interim secretary in...
VERMONT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
State
Vermont State
VTDigger

Vermont’s lieutenant governor is running for Congress. So who’s running for lieutenant governor?

The post can be an important bully pulpit from which to advance pet issues. And it has served as a useful perch from which to run for higher office. Republican Gov. Phil Scott — like other governors before him — first served in the role. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont’s lieutenant governor is running for Congress. So who’s running for lieutenant governor?.
VERMONT STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jessica Holmes
Person
Tom Green
Person
Kevin Mullin
VTDigger

The Peter Welch I know

What I have learned in nearly 20 years in Vermont politics is that Vermonters are very straightforward about what they want in their representatives. They want leaders who will listen to them, care about their day-to-day struggles, respect their beliefs, serve honestly, and do what is right, even when it’s hard.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Care#Dartmouth College#Senate#The Vermont House
VTDigger

Don Keelan: For climate and Eliot, so many pages for so little substance

The Climate Action Plan is a manifesto, primarily, from a cadre of nonprofit organization members who have a goal to self-perpetuate their organizations and labor unions by creating a 27-year annuity. This commentary is by Don Keelan of Arlington, a retired certified public accountant. It must just be a coincidence. In the same week the Vermont Climate Council issued its report, the mammoth T.S. Eliot project reviews were published. The latter is the eight-volume, 7,148-page effort by Johns Hopkins University Press on “The Complete Prose of T.S. Eliot.” The tome deals with the noted Man of Letters, Nobel laureate, critic, and the...
ARLINGTON, VT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
spectrumlocalnews.com

Should a governor-appointed board choose SUNY chancellor?

With the resignation of Jim Malatras, questions are being raised about why he was appointed SUNY chancellor without a national search. State Assemblywoman Deborah Glick, chair of the Assembly Higher Education Committee, told Capital Tonight that she wasn’t happy when Malatras was first appointed for that very reason. Glick...
SYRACUSE, NY
VTDigger

VTDigger

Montpelier, VT
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

VTDigger.org is a statewide news website that publishes watchdog reports on state government, politics, consumer affairs, business and public policy.

 http://vtdigger.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy