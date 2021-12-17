Unsigned QB Chad Kelly Goes on Twitter Rant About Career: ‘I've Been Lied To’

The former Ole Miss QB indicated that he doesn't feel as if he's gotten a fair shot in the league.

Former Ole Miss star Chad Kelly hasn't appeared on an NFL roster during the 2021 season. During the offseason, he had a workout with the Browns and attended Packers minicamp, but both teams have gone in different directions with their quarterback depth this year.

Kelly, the nephew of Bills legend and NFL Hall of Famer Jim Kelly, is apparently fed up with the lack of opportunities he's had as of late. On Friday, he went on a lengthy Twitter rant, complaining about how things have played out for him dating back to the NFL scouting combine.

“We need to start asking these people the tough questions,” Kelly continued , without clarifying who the people in question are. ”Does anyone really know the true story that happened in Denver ... What happened at minicamp in GreenBay ... What was I brought in for by Houston , Buffalo , Green Bay and Cleveland .”

He went on to call out the NFL for rescinding his combine invite weeks after he received it back in 2017, tagging NFLPA executive director Demaurice Smith in the tweet.

He also indicated that his 2018 arrest on a trespassing charge wasn't all it seemed.

“2018 the woman came outside to ask if I needed help and led me inside to give me a phone since I didn't have 1,” he said in response to a critical Twitter user . ”Got beat right when I entered left within 30 seconds .”

It is unclear what sparked the rant today, as there has been little news around Kelly since his Browns workout over the summer. He has been linked to opportunities in other leagues this fall. In the CFL, the Toronto Argonauts acquired his negotiation list rights in a deal with the Edmonton Elks . He also expressed excitement for the upcoming relaunch of the USFL next year:

Kelly was a seventh-round pick in the 2017 NFL draft by the Broncos, with whom he spent his first two NFL seasons. After his arrest in Oct. 2018, he eventually pleaded guilty to misdemeanor second-degree criminal trespassing stemming from an incident after former Broncos star Von Miller's annual Halloween party. That effectively ended his time with the franchise. He spent time in 2019 and 2020 with the Colts, but was waived in late Sept. ’20 by the franchise.

His uncle began his pro career in the first iteration of the USFL, with the Houston Gamblers in 1984–85, before heading to the Bills the following year.

