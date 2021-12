A study by the Indiana Chamber of Commerce shows about one-fourth of all Hoosiers who currently have a job will still look for a new one in 2022. “Just realizing that there are other opportunities elsewhere,” says the chamber’s vice president of Education and Workforce Development, Jason Bearce. “Even those who are secure in their jobs, who might normally feel content to stay there, they’re looking around and seeing what their options are. There’s been a lot of reflection over the last year or two. I think people are re-prioritizing what is most important to them, and, you know, see if they can find another job that might pay more or offer more flexibility.”

INDIANA STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO