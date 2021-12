The rumors that have linked the Los Angeles Dodgers with Freddie Freeman are very intriguing, but if we’re being honest, LA signing the 2020 MVP when the lockout ends still seems like a long shot. While the Dodgers will likely be in the mix if he decides to sign elsewhere, the Atlanta Braves are still the favorites to retain the player often referred to as this generation’s ‘Mr. Brave.’ If LA pulls off another offseason stunner by signing Freeman that would be great. But, if it doesn’t happen, the team could pivot towards a trade for A’s All-Star first baseman, Matt Olson.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO