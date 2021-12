New Mexico's unemployment rate declined in November

City of Albuquerque officials on Friday said they will not move forward with a proposed lease for a development near the Sunport called the Orion Center. The massive project was proposed by Theia Group, a startup that wanted to surveil the planet with satellites to inform things like border security, mapping and first responder operations. Satellites were supposed to be built and tested at the Orion Center, which was to include millions of square feet in development near the intersection of Gibson Boulevard SE and Girard Boulevard SE. The plot of land where the Orion Center would be located is called the Aviation Center of Excellence.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 13 DAYS AGO