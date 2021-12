LAS CRUCES - A man who was found guilty of strangling another man at the state prison outside of Las Cruces 20 years ago was sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday. Angel DeLeon, 44, was convicted by a jury of murder in the aid of racketeering along with aiding and abetting in federal court on Sept. 16. A guilty verdict mandates a life sentence per federal law and guidelines. The judge had no discretion in this case when it came to sentencing.

LAS CRUCES, NM ・ 7 DAYS AGO