2- to 4-Year-Olds Show Lower Immune Response to Pfizer Vaccine, Prompting Extra-Dose Study

By Ayumi Davis
 5 days ago
Along with its partner BioNTech, the companies said they plan to apply for emergency authorization in the first half of 2022 if the study is...

Covid Shot Irreversible and Potentially Permanently Damaging to Children

As discussed on the WI Morning News today, Dr. Robert Malone, immunologist, virologist, top researcher and inventor of the mRNA vaccine technology is speaking out to warn parents against Covid shots for children. Over 16,000 physicians and medical scientists around the world signed a declaration publicly declaring that healthy children...
This existing drug can prevent COVID death

In a recent study published in The Lancet, researchers found an inexpensive repurposed drug called fluvoxamine can save the lives of COVID-19 patients and cut hospital admissions by up to 30%. The study is from McMaster University. One author is Edward Mills. They treated 739 Brazilian COVID-19 patients with fluvoxamine,...
Pfizer study tests extra Covid vaccine dose for kids under 5

With just two doses, children under age two developed a sufficient immune response to Covid, but those between two- and four-years-old did not. It's still not clear when children younger than five will have access to a Covid-19 vaccine. Pfizer is testing a small size vaccine dose in kids under...
No Surprise ,Pfizer and BioNTech said initial lab studies show a third dose of their Covid-19 vaccine may be needed to neutralize the omicron variant

Ridgewood NJ, having only been on the global radar since late November, early analysis around the world regarding the Omicron variant of concern (VOC) is providing insight into its characteristics and risks. Some preliminary laboratory analyses suggest that the Omicron variant could exhibit some resistance to SARS-CoV-2 vaccines. One study conducted by researchers in Germany (preprint) found that blood serum collected from fully vaccinated individuals had reduced efficacy in neutralizing the Omicron variant. The researchers tested sera from a variety of vaccinated patients, including those who received the Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech, and AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccines, including some with heterologous combinations and some who received booster doses. The researchers observed reductions in neutralizing capacity on the order of 10-30 times, compared to the Delta variant. Additionally, sera from participants who received a heterologous combination of the AstraZeneca-Oxford and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines exhibited “no efficacy against Omicron.” Preliminary findings from studies conducted by researchers in South Africa and Sweden (both preprint) are similar.
Study Assessing Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine in Children Aged 6 Months to Under 5 Years Will Continue, Assess a Third Dose

Investigators in a clinical study evaluating the safety, tolerability, and immunogenicity of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in children aged 6 months to under 5 years noted that their research will continue with new changes. Based on the trial results, investigators in the clinical study evaluating the safety, tolerability, and immunogenicity...
Two-dose vaccines induce lower antibodies against Omicron, study finds

(Reuters) - Two-dose COVID-19 vaccine regimens do not induce enough neutralizing antibodies against the Omicron coronavirus variant, British scientists found, indicating that increased infections in those previously infected or vaccinated may be likely. Researchers from the University of Oxford published results on Monday from a study yet to be peer-reviewed,...
Low-dose Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine fails in trial on 2 to 5 year olds

A low dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine failed to produce an adequate response in children aged two through five years of age. The companies announced the results from ongoing critical trials on Friday and said that after testing children 6 months to 5 years of age with one-tenth of the adult dose, children between 6 months and 2 years produced an immune response similar to people aged 16 to 25 after two doses but children between 2 and 5 did not.
Two doses of Pfizer vaccine protect against hospitalisation from omicron surge, study shows

Two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine provided 70 per cent protection against hospitalisation from Covid-19 in recent weeks in South Africa, a real-world study has revealed.The study was conducted by Discovery Health, South Africa’s largest private health insurance administrator, and was based on some 211,000 positive Covid-19 test results dated from 15 November through 7 December.At least 78,000 cases included in the study were attributed to the omicron variant, suggesting that the Pfizer-BioNTech jab offers protection against hospitalisation and severe illness from the new variant of concern.However, as these were not confirmed cases, the study was unable to draw definitive...
Early Data Shows Novavax's COVID-19 Vaccine Triggers Immune Response To Omicron

Novavax Inc (NASDAQ: NVAX) said its two-dose COVID-19 vaccine effectively generates an immune response against the Omicron variant, according to early data. Though the company said neutralization against the Omicron variant was "4-fold lower" than it was against the original strain of the virus, suggesting that a booster shot or a new Omicron-specific vaccine would be beneficial.
Is the COVID-19 vaccine safe for children?

Is the COVID-19 vaccine safe for children?Yes, U.S. regulators authorized Pfizer’s vaccine for younger children after millions of 12- to 17-year-olds already safely got the shot, the only one available for children in the country.More than 5 million children ages 5 to 11 have gotten a first dose since early November, and government safety monitoring has not uncovered any surprise problems. This age group gets kid-size doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, a third of the amount used to vaccinate everyone 12 or older. The Food and Drug Administration cleared the shots based on a study showing the kid-size doses were...
US adds Merck pill as 2nd easy-to-use drug against COVID-19

U.S. health regulators on Thursday authorized the second pill against COVID-19, providing another easy-to-use medication to battle the rising tide of omicron infections.The Food and Drug Administration authorization comes one day after the agency cleared a competing drug from Pfizer That pill is likely to become the first-choice treatment against the virus, thanks to its superior benefits and milder side effects.As a result, Merck s pill is expected to have a smaller role against the pandemic than predicted just a few weeks ago. Its ability to head off severe COVID-19 is much smaller than initially announced and the...
