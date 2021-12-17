E-mini Bulls Want Breakout Above November All-Time High

The S&P 500 rallied significantly on Friday as we are continuing to see a lot of noisy behavior in this market, but a lot of chasing each dip that occurs. After all, this is getting close to the end of the year, and we often see money managers chasing returns for their clients. The market will continue to have more of an upward slant, as this becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy, as markets show a proclivity to rally at this point in time. If we can break above the 4740 handle, that will probably bring in more of a squeeze to the upside, offering the chance to go towards the 4800 level.

STOCKS ・ 11 DAYS AGO