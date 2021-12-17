ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Ron DeSantis Announces New Therapy for Floridians That Helps Prevent COVID Infection

By Jenni Fink
 5 days ago
Florida has secured 3,100 doses of Evusheld, which has shown to boost protection in vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals for up to six...

it's me 1234
5d ago

Looking at the comments, I don't think anyone actually read the article. He bought enough monoclonal antibodies for 1600 people. What's the point? And if Florida residents are so uneducated that they are scared of the vaccine, why would they take this?

TJ Littleford
5d ago

Good for him and the GOP! Good. Keep it up! Good.  Essentially easy wins in 2022 & 2024 maybe even 2026 for the Democrats if the Republicans keep this up. Good! USA #1

Wade Chatman
5d ago

let me guess DeathSantis drink some bleach or horse dewormer. your a stupid tool. hey Florida keep him as your Governor wont be anybody left!

