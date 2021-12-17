ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Fetty Wap Arrested at Newark Airport Over Outstanding Public Nuisance Warrant

By Jon Blistein
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H21ft_0dQ1rfia00

Fetty Wap was arrested at Newark Liberty International Airport Friday afternoon, Dec. 17, following an ankle monitor alert tied to an outstanding warrant.

A spokesperson for the Port Authority Police Department, which oversees Newark Liberty, confirmed the arrest to Rolling Stone . “Officers were dispatched to an ankle monitor call for an active warrant out of North Bergen, New Jersey,” the spokesperson said. “An active warrant was identified and the suspect was then transported to our [Central Police Desk], which is our main checkpoint for arrest processing.”

The outstanding warrant was related to a public nuisance charge, although no additional details were available (a representative for the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office did not immediately return a request for comment). The Port Authority spokesperson said Fetty Wap — real name Willie Junior Maxwell — was able to post bail and was released after processing.

Representatives for Maxwell did not immediately return Rolling Stone ’s request for comment.

Maxwell is also involved in a separate, ongoing federal drug case . The FBI arrested Maxwell at the end of October at New York’s Citi Field ahead of his scheduled performance at Rolling Loud. He later pleaded not guilty to felony charges alleging he and five codefendants conspired to distribute more than 100 kilograms of drugs, including fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine.

Maxwell spent nine days in custody before his release on a $500,000 secured bond. At the end of November, Maxwell agreed to a two-month delay amid “plea negotiations”; the next status conference in the case will take place Feb. 2, 2022.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Rolling Stone

Kim Potter, Former Cop Who Shot Daunte Wright, Guilty of Manslaughter

Kim Potter, the former Brooklyn Center, Minnesota police officer who shot and killed Daunte Wright, was found guilty of first- and second-degree manslaughter. The decision was announced Thursday, Dec. 23, after four days of jury deliberation. Potter will likely face several years in prison. First-degree manslaughter typically carries a seven year sentence, and up to 15 years, while second-degree manslaughter carries a minimum of four and a maximum of 10.  Potter fatally shot Wright on April 11, after Wright was pulled over for expired registration tags and because officers saw an air freshener hanging from the rearview mirror (which is against the law...
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
Rolling Stone

Scammers Stole $100 Billion in Pandemic Relief: Secret Service

Fraudsters got ahold of almost $100 billion in pandemic relief funds, according to the Secret Service. Federal dollars allocated in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act have “attracted the attention of individuals and organized criminal networks worldwide,” the agency said in a Tuesday press release. The stolen funds represent three percent of the $3.4 trillion dollars dispersed to the American public. “The Secret Service currently has more than 900 active criminal investigations into fraud specific to pandemic-related relief funds. That’s a combination of pandemic benefits and all the other benefits programs too,” said Assistant Special Agent in Charge...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Rolling Stone

EXCLUSIVE: Drakeo the Ruler’s Mom Says She Plans to Sue Over His Killing. ‘I Want Justice for My Son’

The mother of murdered rapper Drakeo the Ruler wiped away tears on Monday as she spoke about her son’s “genuine heart” and senseless death in a backstage stabbing at the Once Upon a Time in L.A. music festival Saturday night. She ran two fingers up from her collarbone to show where someone plunged a blade into her son’s neck, ending his life just as his music career was reaching its next level. “He was hit in his neck. I saw him when I went to the hospital. They said it’s a homicide, so I wasn’t able to hug him or kiss him...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Rolling Stone

New York City Hospitals Aren’t Overwhelmed by the Omicron Covid Wave — But the Rest of the Country Might Not Be So Lucky

New Yorkers are bracing themselves for the latest wave of Covid as a steady drumbeat of closures — everyone from Broadway theaters to local clubs are canceling or postponing shows, either because of positive tests or out of an abundance of caution. But even though the dramatic escalation has many recalling the twilight before the first wave — when the city became “the epicenter of the epicenter” — many emergency physicians are “cautiously optimistic” that their departments will not regress to April 2020, when critically ill patients overwhelmed the city’s hospitals and hundreds died each day. Yet some worry that...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Newark, NJ
City
North Bergen, NJ
North Bergen, NJ
Crime & Safety
Newark, NJ
Crime & Safety
Rolling Stone

How the U.S. Shit the Bed on Tracking New Strains of Covid-19

The coronavirus pandemic is entering its third year, and the United States still isn’t doing enough to track the virus. It’s not just a testing shortfall. The U.S. government is falling short on “genomic surveillance” — that is, sequencing enough tests in the right places at the right times in order to keep tabs on the latest, more transmissible variants. Where they are. Where they might spread next. The surveillance gap was a crisis a year ago, before the Delta variant erased much of the progress the country had made in driving down cases and relieving the pressure on hospitals. Before the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Rolling Stone

NYC Venue Now Requires Proof of Vaccination and Negative Test Due to Omicron Surge

Amid an Omicron variant surge in New York, City Winery has announced that, starting Sunday, people attending shows at the venue will be required to have both proof of full vaccination as well as a negative Covid-19 test. City Winery says they are the first venue to require both measures, as the transmission of the Omicron variant has made it so that full vaccination isn’t enough of a defense against the highly contagious strain. “This is the safest measure we can do to balance the challenging protections against the Omicron surge in NYC, and the fragile economic ecosystem that the live music...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Rolling Stone

Indigenous Tribe Slams Coachella for Trademark Suit Over New Year’s Eve Event

UPDATE (11/23): The Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians slammed Coachella for its trademark infringement suit against Live Nation over the tribe’s upcoming New Year’s Eve event, originally known as “Coachella Day One 22.” While Coachella and its parent company, Goldenvoice, didn’t sue Twenty-Nine Palms directly because of sovereign immunity, the tribe’s chairman, Darrell Mike, tells Rolling Stone, “[T]his suit is a direct attack on us and the region.” He continued, “The event is developed as a thank you at no cost to the community and an attempt to bring people together safely to celebrate what we hope will be a...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Biden Authorizes Capitol Police to Call on National Guard ‘Unilaterally’ in Emergencies

The Capitol Police gained new powers when Biden on Wednesday signed into law a bill authorizing the police chief to “unilaterally” request emergency backup from the National Guard and federal law enforcement, an effort to streamline a process that resulted in delays during the Jan. 6 attack. When the bill cleared Congress last week, Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) said in a statement that “Jan. 6 showed us that every minute counts during an emergency.” Capitol Police and D.C. Metropolitan Police were quickly overwhelmed at the Capitol on Jan. 6 when a crowd filled with Trump supporters breached the building where lawmakers...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fetty Wap
Rolling Stone

Joan Didion Says ‘Goodbye to All That’: Literary Icon Dead at 87

Joan Didion, the storied author and New Journalism icon best known for books like Play It as It Lays, The White Album, and The Year of Magical Thinking, died Thursday, The New York Times reports. She was 87. Didion died at her home in Manhattan after a battle with Parkinson’s disease, a spokesperson for her publisher, Knopf, confirmed. “Didion was one of the country’s most trenchant writers and astute observers,” the statement read. “Her best-selling works of fiction, commentary, and memoir have received numerous honors and are considered modern classics.”   Didion was a prolific and multifaceted writer, as well regarded for...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Rolling Stone

Alleged Jeffrey Epstein Victim May Depose Meghan Markle in Prince Andrew Lawsuit

The lawyer for the alleged Jeffrey Epstein victim suing Prince Andrew said they may depose Meghan Markle if the lawsuit goes to trial. In August, Virginia Guiffre filed a lawsuit against Prince Andrew, a longtime friend of Epstein, for alleged sexual assault when she was 17. Giuffre’s suit seeks unspecified compensatory and punitive damages. Prince Andrew’s legal team has a Jan. 4 motion to dismiss the lawsuit; if that is unsuccessful and the suit goes to trial, Guiffre’s lawyer David Boies told the Daily Beast that they might call Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, to the stand because of the “important knowledge”...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

‘Jagged Little Pill’ Ends Broadway Run Due to Omicron

Jagged Little Pill, the Grammy and Tony Award-winning musical inspired by Alanis Morissette’s 1995 album of the same name, is closing for good, The New York Times reports. It’s the first major Broadway show casualty ending due to Omicron. The news comes following the production suspending performances beginning last Saturday, citing “a limited number of positive Covid test results.” On Monday night, the producers announced the show would end its run for good. “The drastic turn of events this week with the rapid spread of the Omicron variant has, once again, changed everything,” the producers said in a statement. “We are dismayed...
THEATER & DANCE
Rolling Stone

Fox Scraps ‘New Year’s Eve Toast & Roast 2022’ Telecast Due to Omicron

Fox has canceled its original plans to broadcast New Year’s Eve Toast & Roast 2022 live in New York’s Times Square citing the surge of the Covid-19 Omicron variant, Variety reports. The network announced on Tuesday that it will instead air replacement programming. “While we are confident in the health and safety protocols for Fox’s New Year’s Eve Toast & Roast 2022, the recent velocity of the spread of Omicron cases has made it impossible to produce a live special in Times Square that meets our standards,” Fox Entertainment said in a statement. “We will not be moving forward with Fox’s...
CORONAVIRUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newark Airport#Fbi#Port Authority#Newark Liberty#Rolling Loud
Rolling Stone

Trump Sues N.Y. Attorney General to Try to Halt Investigation Into His Business

Former President Donald Trump filed suit on Monday against New York Attorney General Letitia James in an attempt to stop her probe into his business practices, claiming that James is motivated by desire for revenge against him. “Her mission is guided solely by political animus and a desire to harass, intimidate, and retaliate against a private citizen who she views as a political opponent,” the suit said. The suit, filed on Monday, claims that James has embarked on a “bitter crusade” against the former president and accuses her of having “tirelessly bombarded” them with “unwarranted” subpoenas. Outlining the case, the suit dedicates...
POTUS
Rolling Stone

House Oversight Committee Opens Probe Into Astroworld Tragedy

Representatives in the Committee on Oversight and Reform sent a letter to Live Nation Wednesday requesting information into the Astroworld tragedy, the first step in a planned probe into the Travis Scott festival in Houston that left 10 people dead and hundreds injured. The five lawmakers on the bipartisan committee — including Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney, committee chairwoman, and Rep. James Comer, the Republican leader on the committee — addressed the letter to Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino, as the concert giant was responsible for “planning, staffing, putting up money, securing permits, finding vendors, communicating with local agencies.” “Recent reports raise serious...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

‘We Have to Do Better’: Biden Plans to Combat Omicron by Sending Free At-Home Tests to Americans

The federal government will purchase half a billion at-home tests for Americans and provide them for free, President Joe Biden said in a national address about the fast rise over the past few weeks of the Omicron variant, now the most dominant strain in the U.S. “We have to do more, we have to do better, and we will,” Biden said. “We should all be concerned about Omicron, not panicked,” the President said. “If you’re fully vaccinated, especially if you got your booster shot, you are highly protected.” But, he added, “We aren’t as vaccinated as a country as we should...
POTUS
Rolling Stone

These Rapid Covid Tests Are Selling Out Online As People Gather (Cautiously) for the Holidays

With Covid cases continuing to rise again amid fears of the Omicron variant, people are taking extra precautions this year as they gather in person for the holidays. Hand sanitizer is once again a must, and restaurants in many states are still requiring the wearing of masks indoors (aside from when you’re eating and drinking), though some people are skipping restaurants altogether, in favor of getting their holiday dinners delivered. Related: The Best Breathable Face Masks to Wear Right Now Another way people are ensuring the safety of guests: using rapid at-home Covid tests, to quickly check that everyone in the group...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Rolling Stone

Eric Clapton Rethinks Collecting Nearly $4,000 Fine From Widow Selling Bootleg

Eric Clapton’s management said that the guitarist would not pursue the nearly $4,000 fine ordered against a German widow who attempted to sell a Clapton bootleg online. Perhaps in an effort to quiet the uproar that followed Clapton’s team seeking legal action against a woman who put her dead husband’s unknowingly unauthorized CD on eBay, the guitarist’s management issued a statement to the guitarist’s fan club clarifying Clapton’s role in the situation, as well as why they pursued legal action in the first place. As Clapton’s management explained, Germany “is one of several countries where sales of unauthorized and usually poor-quality illegal...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

The Best Grateful Dead Merch for Deadheads and Collectors Alike

Last year marked the 25th anniversary of Grateful Dead frontman Jerry Garcia‘s death — and while tailgating and trading at Shakedown Streets may not be an option right now, there are other ways for Deadheads to pay tribute to the psychedelic rock guru. Garcia passed away August 9, 1995, shortly after his 53rd birthday, from a heart attack while under treatment at a residential rehabilitation clinic in Marin County, Calif. Born Jerome John Garcia on August 1, 1942, the musician was raised in San Francisco and formally trained on the piano as a child. He began playing the guitar at age 15...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Rolling Stone

Feeling Pandemic Fatigue? Here’s How to Boost Your Mental Health While Stuck at Home

After the recent resurgence of the Omicron  coronavirus variant, it’s okay to still not be feeling 100—even if you’ve become a pro at masking up, washing your hands frequently, and social distancing, if Covid-19 has got you feeling more anxious than ever these days, you might’ve been hit with “pandemic fatigue.” “As time goes on more people are exhibiting more severe symptoms of depression and stress,” says Lisa Brateman, a Psychotherapist and Relationship Specialist in New York. “A year ago, everyone was cleaning out their closets, doing home repairs, puzzles and art projects. Today, they are spending hours hitting the refresh...
MENTAL HEALTH
Rolling Stone

Drakeo the Ruler Was a Profoundly Imaginative Rapper With a Good Heart

The rapper Drakeo the Ruler, born Darrell Wayne Caldwell, had a wide, ready smile and was said by friends and family to have had a good heart. The 28-year-old musician, who was fatally stabbed last Saturday in Los Angeles, often rapped about the grisly realities of life in America’s inner cities with a wit that transcended what others have achieved with the medium. Drakeo always rapped from the vantage of an artist — not some martyr who saw death lurking around the corner. Earlier this year, he told Rolling Stone, when asked whether he’d considered changing his musical content, “I don’t...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

28K+
Followers
15K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy