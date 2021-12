The Mountain Home High School boys’ basketball team’s return to the home floor ended on a rough note, as they hosted Rogers on Tuesday. Matt Sharp has the details. The Bombers lost a low-scoring game to the Mounties 34-21. It was a close contest for much of the game. The score was tied at 12 at the break, but when Rogers took the lead to start the third quarter, they would not relinquish it. Mountain Home was unable to overcome 20 turnovers, and the Mounties went up double digits in the last couple of minutes and went on to win by 13.

2 DAYS AGO