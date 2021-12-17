UConn men’s Tyrese Martin, Adama Sanogo are making their way back as the Huskies prepare to open Big East play against Providence

Two Big East rivals face off in the conference opener when No. 20 UConn (9-2) takes on Providence (10-1) on Saturday night at the XL Center.

According to UConn men’s basketball coach Dan Hurley, sophomore forward Adama Sanogo (abdominal strain) and senior guard Tyrese Martin (wrist) might come back on Saturday. Martin seems further along between the two players.

Sanogo and Martin have missed the last three and four games, respectively, and UConn has gone 2-1 without both of them.

“[Martin] has a great chance as long as he doesn’t have setback today,” Hurley said Friday.

Hurley isn’t sure if Martin will have a minutes restriction. Meanwhile, Sanogo has progressed to doing more on-court work.

“[Sanogo] desperately wants to be out there,” Hurley said. “Let’s see how he feels when he does a lot more today. He could give us some spot minutes.”

UConn players and coaches alike are excited to play in front of a packed crowd against a Big East foe again.

“It’s honestly going to be crazy. We have not played in front of a sold out crowd in the XL Center in a while,” said junior guard Jalen Gaffney.

Hurley praised this Friars team, which is unranked but received 57 votes in the latest AP Top 25 poll on Dec. 13.

“They should be ranked, based on what they’ve done to this point,” he said.

The goal for UConn will be to match the tough, physical play that this experienced Providence team plays with.

“It’s going to be a war on the glass as the coaches say,” Gaffney said. “It’s going to be a really tough game for us.”

Here’s everything you need to know about Saturday’s matchup:

The basics

No. 20 UConn vs. Providence

Time: 5 p.m., Saturday

Place: XL Center

Series: UConn leads 45-29

Last meeting: UConn won, 73-61, on Feb. 16, 2021, at Gampel Pavilion

TV: Fox

Live Stream : Fox Sports

Radio: UConn Sports Network (Mike Crispino, Wayne Norman). Sirius-136. Xm-201 SXM-app-964. 97.9-ESPN Hartford. WILI-1400-AM (Willimantic). WATR-1320-AM (Waterbury). WAVZ-1300-AM (New Haven). WGCH-1490-AM (Greenwich).

Providence (10-1) probable starters, sixth man

Nate Watson, C, 6-10, GS; Al Durham, G, 6-4, GS; A.J. Reeves, G, 6-6, Sr.; Noah Horchler, F, 6-8, GS; Justin Minaya, F, 6-7, GS; Alyn Breed, G, 6-3, So.

No. 20 UConn (9-2) probable starters, sixth man

R.J. Cole, G, 6-1, GS; Isaiah Whaley, F, 6-9, GS; Jordan Hawkins, G, 6-5, Fr.; Akok Akok, F, 6-9, R-Jr.; Andre Jackson, G/F, 6-6, So.; Jalen Gaffney, G, 6-3, Jr.

The matchup

UConn’s offense: The Huskies must limit slow starts and make sure to push the pace against a slow Providence team. Don’t be hesitant to take open shots.

UConn’s defense: Dominating the rebound battle will be a key against a Providence team that loves second-chance opportunities.

Providence offense: Watson is the Friar’s leading scorer, averaging 15.3 points per game. He’s shooting a career-high 64.3% from the field.

Providence defense: Providence plays tough, physical defense, which UConn can take advantage of by getting to the free-throw line.

UConn’s key: The Huskies need to play good defense while matching Providence’s physicality.

Player to watch: Cole. If Martin plays, Cole will have his offensive load lessoned and should lead to his offense bouncing back after a rough shooting stretch in the last couple of games.

About Providence’s coach: Ed Cooley is in his 10th year at Providence College and has a overall record of 204-136 with the Friars.

Providence mascot: The mascot is the Friar.

Providence famous alumni: NBA Hall of Famer Lenny Wilkens.

Shreyas Laddha can be reached at sladdha@courant.com .