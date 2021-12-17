ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kyrie Irving set for return to play with Brooklyn Nets

By Kyle Kandetzki
 5 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving is reportedly on course for a return to the court — for some games.

ESPN’S Adrian Wojnarowski reported Friday that Irving will return to the Nets as a part-time player, only playing in road games.

Irving, who is unvaccinated, doesn’t meet New York City’s requirements to play at home at the Barclays Center, and hasn't played at all this season.

The team disallowed him from road games as well, but the team appears to be backing off from that following a long list of injuries and COVID issues within the team, according to ESPN.

The outlet reported that the amount of minutes the team’s remaining players are being forced to play due to COVID problems was part of Irving’s decision.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania said Irving is “ramping up” and has begun COVID-19 testing, but his debut date isn’t clear yet. He will also be able to practice at home with the team, according to the report.

The Nets are currently the Eastern Conference’s No. 1 seed, led by Kevin Durant.

According to Sporting News , 48 NBA players are currently in the NBA's COVID-19 protocols, including seven Nets players.

