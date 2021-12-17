ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Unvaccinated Nets star Kyrie Irving to return as part-timer, play out-of-state games due to COVID rules: reports

By Associated Press, Corey Crockett
 5 days ago

Nets star Kyrie Irving, who’s been unavailable since New York imposed vaccine requirements, will return to the team as a part-time player for out-of-state games, according to reports.

ESPN and The Athletic/Stadium said Irving will practice at home with the team, which he would be eligible to do, and will play in away games.

The team made the decision to bring back Irving as their roster has been hit hard by injuries or health and safety protocols, with the rest of the dwindling depth chart left to pick up the slack on the court.

The move, though, comes as COVID-19 cases are on the rise in the U.S. and in New York especially, in large part due to the explosive rise in the omicron variant.

The NFL moved three games because of COVID-19 outbreaks, the league announced Friday. Previously, the NFL did not plan to move any games because of coronavirus outbreaks. But recent developments with the omicron strain of COVID-19 has changed the league’s thinking.

Broadway shows have closed due to outbreaks among company members; the Rockettes canceled several Christmas shows at Radio City Music Hall Friday before scrapping the entire rest of the season.

Experts say omicron appears to be more contagious, but little else is known — and the uncertainty itself has reinstituted concerns for many Americans.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

PIX11

Nets’ Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant out on COVID safety protocols: reports

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, two of the Brooklyn Nets’ biggest stars, are unable to play after being placed into the NBA’s COVID health and safety protocols, according to the team and multiple published reports. The Nets are set to take on the Orlando Magic in Brooklyn Saturday night.  Durant — averaging […]
NBA
PIX11

Cardinal Hayes basketball nationally ranked by ESPN

NEW YORK — Cardinal Hayes basketball is moving on up in the national rankings. Currently, the Cardinals are ranked 19th in the nation by ESPN. “It shows that we’re one of the better teams in the country and in the city,” sophomore Ian Jackson said. “It shows that we can compete at that level.” The […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Easy math: Showalter pledges Mets to lead, lean on analytics

NEW YORK (AP) — Buck Showalter insisted at his introductory news conference that if the New York Mets don’t succeed during his tenure, it won’t be for sabermetric ignorance. The 65-year-old manager is eager for advanced analytics, he said, even bemoaning the lack of data brewed up by Baltimore’s bare-bones front office when his previous […]
MLB
New York State
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O'Neal Says The Brooklyn Nets Must Trade Kyrie Irving: "How Can You Have A Championship Team When One Of Your Main Guys Don’t Want To Sacrifice?"

Shaquille O'Neal has been one of Kyrie Irving's biggest critics. The Big Diesel hasn't hidden his disappointment with the Brooklyn Nets point guard, taking shots at him after the player revealed he wouldn't take the COVID-19 vaccine. Three months after that, Shaq hasn't changed his mind about Kyrie. Even though...
NBA
Rolling Stone

The NBA’s War on Omicron Christmas: Behind Closed Doors with Kyrie Irving and the Anti-Swabber Superstars

The freezer-truck drivers had finally hauled off the last of the body bags by early autumn, from a makeshift Covid morgue in the city’s parking lot across the street. And by the time Kyrie Irving turned the corner last Friday evening to the Brooklyn Nets’ riverside practice facility in the neighborhood of Sunset Park, he was let right in. But Omicron had grinched into town for the holidays, and the NBA’s rigorous testing once again provided early indicators of an unrelenting virus. On the 17th day of December, the league had sent its who’s-who to quarantine: eight Nets a-swabbing, seven Bulls...
NBA
netsdaily.com

Kyrie Irving return uncertain and not uncomplicated

Kyrie Irving is in quarantine, on COVID health and safety protocols. Once he clears quarantine, he can play road games, but who knows when. He has to return at least two negative tests 24 hours apart before he can start the ramp-up to play. Word is that he’s in shape and excited about a return but the Nets haven’t seen him on the court yet.
NBA
Kyrie Irving
thefocus.news

Who is Draymond Green's son DJ? Warriors star's wife and children revealed

Draymond Green’s son DJ recently stole the show on the Warriors bench, handing out towels and attending to players. With his newfound fame, we look at Draymond Green’s other children and wife, Hazel Renee. The Golden State Warriors blew out the Sacramento Kings 113-98 on Monday night, moving...
NBA
ClutchPoints

LeBron James’ strong message to Lakers after ugly loss vs. Suns

The Los Angeles Lakers got blown out by the Phoenix Suns, 108-90, at home on Tuesday. Yet, LeBron James is accentuating the positive. Considering the state of the Suns — fully healthy, with largely the same roster as last season’s NBA Finals squad – compared with that of the Lakers — depleted, renovated — James’ rational attitude is understandable.
NBA
People

Atlanta Hawks Basketball Star Trae Young Engaged to Longtime Love Shelby Miller: 'What a Night'

On Thursday, Trae Young announced that he proposed to his longtime love, Shelby Miller, in a sweet Instagram post. Sharing a selection of photographs from the elaborate proposal — which featured white rose petals across the floor, lit candles, and a display of blue balloons — the Atlanta Hawks basketball player, 23, wrote alongside the post, "What a night💫 #FutureMrsYoung💍."
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Look: Cole Beasley Has Strong Message After Positive Test

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley continues to double down on his decision to refuse the COVID-19 vaccine. On Tuesday, the unvaccinated wideout tested positive for the virus — forcing him to sit out for the next 10 days and miss the Bills’ pivotal matchup against the New England Patriots this weekend. And just as he has all year, Beasley took to social media with his opinion on the vaccine and the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols.
NFL
#Covid#Health And Safety#Weather#Espn#The Athletic Stadium#Radio City Music Hall#Omicron#Americans#Nexstar Media Inc
ClutchPoints

Lakers sign 2 players to bolster depth around LeBron James

The Los Angeles Lakers signed two players from the NBA G League on Monday morning as seven current players remain in the league’s health and safety protocols. First, the Lakers signed 6’5″ forward Jemerrio Jones, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Jones has played 11 games for the Wisconsin Herd (the Milwaukee Bucks’ G League affiliate) this season, averaging 6.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 3.5 assists, 1.5 steals per game. He’s shot 52.5 percent from the field, though he’s not a three-point shooting threat.
NBA
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

Lonzo Ball On Why He Didn't Contract Covid: "I Mean, I Don't Really Do Too Much. I Just Play And Go Back Home."

The Chicago Bulls had a covid-19 outbreak, sidelining the majority of their roster, including their broadcasters. But one of the few unaffected players was Lonzo Ball. The outbreak dug deep into the team's core, having Zach LaVine, Javonte Green, and DeMar DeRozan out at almost the same time. As a result of the player shortage, the NBA postponed two of their games, giving some of their players time to recover and rejoin the squad.
NBA
