ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Delaware confirms 4 cases of Omicron; 1,079 new COVID cases Friday

By Betsy Price
Town Square LIVE News
Town Square LIVE News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28oZyM_0dQ1rE5500

The Delaware  Division of Public Health has found first four cases of the Omicron variant among Delaware residents, it announced Friday.

The four cases involve two adults in their 30s, a teenager and a child under the age of 10, all residents of New Castle County. Two individuals were fully vaccinated and two were unvaccinated. None of the individuals had a known history of travel.

Those close to the people who were infected are being monitored in an attempt to slow the spread of the much more infectious form of COVID-19.

Across the country, health officials have warned there will be tsunami of cases coming because the variant, first discovered in Africa, is so infectious. It already has been discovered in surrounding states and the number of cases in New York and New Jersey are multiplying quickly.

Also Friday, the Division of Public Health reported 1,079 new cases of COVID, with 359 people in the hospital and 42 in critical condition.

The day before, Thursday, Dec. 16, it had reported 677 new cases.

The state usually measures COVID stats from Friday through Thursday each week to compare with the week before.

For the week ending Thursday, the average number of daily new cases was 677, up from 596.6 the week before. The seven-day average for percentage of positive tests was 9.8%, up from 9.3% the week before.

On Friday, the percentage of new positive cases was 38.2.

Hospitalizations during the week were up by 42 and critical cases by 9.

During the week, 23 new deaths were recorded, bringing the total to 2,234.

The New Castle County Omicron cases were detected through random routine genomic sequencing of test specimens that are done by the Delaware Public Health Laboratory.

Genome sequencing is a public health surveillance tool used to monitor the prevalence of COVID-19 variants; it is not used to diagnose individuals with a specific strain of COVID-19, as treatment recommendations do not differ based on variant strains.

COVID-19 tests will say whether you have a COVID-19 infection, but not which variant of the virus the individual might have.

“With cases of the Omicron variant detected in our surrounding states, it was only a matter of time until we detected this variant in Delaware,” said Dr. Karyl Rattay, Public Health director.

She noted that many people who have it have reported milder symptoms than other strains have caused.

“We still have a lot more to learn about Omicron,” she said. “Therefore, we need to do what we know works to combat all strains of COVID-19: get vaccinated, get tested when appropriate, wear a mask in indoor public settings, socially distance from others and wash your hands regularly.”

The state expects an increase in testing demand for testing in the new several weeks because of the holiday and the new Omicron cases, but it hasn’t seen statewide testing being affected.

“However, in general, we are not seeing major issues meeting testing demand currently, given there are multiple testing options in Delaware,” said Jennifer Brestel, a Public Health spokeswoman.

Those options included Curative testing trailers, state service centers and freestanding clinics  — Canby Park, University Plaza, Blue Hen and Georgetown Plaza, state-sponsored Walgreens testing sites, other retail pharmacies, health care clinics, and the school testing program, she said.

In addition, she said several over-the counter at-home tests are available from a variety of locations such as Walgreens, CVS, Rite Aid and Amazon.

“We expect supply of those tests to increase as well,” she said.

Different supply chains and labs are being used so individual sites may be temporarily impacted.

The state continue to monitor the demand for testing and make adjustments as needed to ensure continued access for Delaware residents, she said.

Booster shots are helping the vaccinated, she said.

Early results from both Pfizer and Moderna are pointing to booster doses being much more effective against the Omicron variant than having two doses alone. However, Pfizer is showing up to 70% effectiveness against serious illness leading to hospitalization after just two doses of the vaccine.

DPH has seen surge of new positive cases over the past month, and Delta remains the dominant strain circulating in Delaware and the United States.

Cases and hospitalizations are occurring predominantly among those who are unvaccinated, she said.

“Vaccines remain the most critical tool to protect us against severe disease,” she said.

All adults who completed a primary vaccination series with an mRNA vaccine at least six months ago and those who received a Johnson & Johnson shot at least two months ago are eligible for a booster. For more information, go to de.gov/boosters . For more information about how to get vaccines, go to de.gov/getmyvaccine

Comments / 14

bayman50cal
5d ago

The media needs to stop trying to scare us. The discoverer of the variant omicron, has said to calm down. That it is no more dangerous than a common cold. The symptoms are very, very mild. NO ONE has been hospitalized because of it. NO ONE has died from it. Stop believing the democrat lies, people. It's all about control.

Reply(1)
4
Pat Gilliss
5d ago

I may not be the sharpest tack in the drawer, but these symptoms are the exact same as a common cold! Just reading what they are printing!

Reply
4
Anthony
5d ago

funny how they won't give the numbers out of them cases how many were fully vaccinated ..thats what they do is keep that under the rug

Reply
4
Related
Power 93.7 WBLK

The Vaccinated Make Up Nearly 80 Percent of COVID-19 Omicron Cases

According to data released by the Centers for Disease Control, almost 80 percent of the known Omicron variant cases of COVID-19 are vaccinated. So far, there are 43 cases of Omicron variant in the United States. Six of the people infected by the latest variant previously were infected with COVID-19. The fully vaccinated make up the largest portion of Omicron cases in America,
PUBLIC HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

10 states COVID-19 may hit the hardest by Christmas: Mayo Clinic forecasts

COVID-19 cases nationwide are surging as delta remains the dominant strain and the threat of omicron looms. As of Dec. 16, new daily cases were averaging more than 124,000 — a 31 percent increase over the last two weeks — data compiled by The New York Times shows. Hospitalizations are also up, averaging more than 68,000 on Dec. 16.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Castle County, DE
Government
State
New Jersey State
County
New Castle County, DE
State
Delaware State
New Castle County, DE
Coronavirus
Local
Delaware Health
New Castle County, DE
Health
Local
Delaware Government
Local
Delaware Coronavirus
The Independent

Disease expert who sounded early warning about Covid predicts US already has 2,000 omicron cases

A public health expert who gave America early warnings about Covid-19 has said that there are probably around 2,000 cases of the new omicron variant already in the US.Dr Charity Dean, a former official at the California Department of Public Health, was among the first to warn in February last year that coronavirus was almost certainly circulating among Americans who had not travelled to China.Now she believes that a similar thing is happening with omicron despite the US government’s claim that no cases yet exist in the country, according to an interview with Business Insider."I have no doubt that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IFLScience

Moderna VS Pfizer: New Study Names The Most Effective COVID-19 Vaccine

In a first of its kind comparative analysis, new research staged a head-to-head between two of COVID-19’s greatest nemeses: Moderna VS Pfizer. Using electronic records from US veterans who received one of these two vaccines, researchers determined who came out on top when it came to preventing COVID-19 and reducing the likelihood of hospitalization or death.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Africa
floridapolitics.com

‘The normal shot’: No COVID-19 booster vaccine for Ron DeSantis

The Governor had the single shot J&J COVID-19 vaccine in the spring. During an appearance on the Fox News Channel Sunday morning, Gov. Ron DeSantis suggested he had not received a COVID-19 booster shot. DeSantis, for his part, continues to warn that the definition of fully vaccinated will shift to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wogx.com

Florida reports first cases of omicron variant: Know the symptoms

TAMPA, Fla. - The omicron variant of COVID-19 is now in Florida. One case was detected at a hospital in Tampa and officials are working to confirm another in St. Lucie County. Although many reported cases are mild, officials are still wanting to make sure people are vaccinated. The state...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
CVS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Walgreens
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in Ohio With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 48.7 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of December 7. More than 782,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 31.5 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending December 7. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
OHIO STATE
Shore News Network

47% of COVID-19 hospitalizations in NJ’s latest wave are fully vaccinated, Murphy says

TRENTON, NJ – New Jersey’s COVID-19 pandemic has returned and it’s no longer a pandemic of the vaccinated. According to Governor Phil Murphy, it’s now a pandemic of the fully vaccinated. On Thursday, Murphy finally admitted what Shore News Network has been reporting for weeks, there is an alarming number of fully vaccinated patients in New Jersey’s hospitals.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Ars Technica

Hospital beds full, National Guard deployed amid crushing delta wave

The wave of COVID-19 driven by the hypertransmissible delta variant continues to grow throughout the US, with hospitals in Northeastern and Midwestern states now being crushed by a deluge of patients. One of Pennsylvania's largest health systems, Geisinger, announced Wednesday that it was overwhelmed by COVID-19 cases among unvaccinated patients...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Town Square LIVE News

Town Square LIVE News

Hockessin, DE
64
Followers
37
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news from Brandywine Hundred, Centerville, Greenville, Hockessin, Pike Creek, and Northern Wilmington

 https://townsquaredelaware.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy