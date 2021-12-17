An extension for expiring ID cards and driver’s licenses has been granted

ILLINOIS (WEHT) – Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced that expiration dates for driver’s licenses and ID cards have been extended an additional three months – from January 1, 2022, to March 31, 2022. This extension does not apply to commercial driver’s licenses, also known as CDL, and CDL learner’s permits. This will be the final extension.

“During the pandemic, my office has continued to serve the public, including face-to-face transactions, in a safe and responsible manner,” said White. “This extension is necessary as my office continues to address the heavy customer volume caused by the COVID-19 pandemic through expanded online services and the introduction of appointments at select Driver Services facilities.”

Throughout the pandemic, White’s office has made a diverse effort to address the high customer demand on some facilities. This requires appointments at select facilities and expanding online services. These efforts include:

Requiring appointments at select Driver Services facilities for behind-the-wheel road tests, REAL IDs, standard driver’s licenses and ID cards. Customers may visit this website for a list of participating facilities, as well as to schedule an appointment.

Expanding remote renewal for driver’s license and ID card holders. Since fall, the office has been mailing letters to eligible customers with expired driver’s licenses and ID cards requiring them to renew online, by phone or by mail. The office estimates that this will eliminate the need for approximately 1 million people to visit a facility.

Urging the public to consider using online services at this website instead of visiting a facility for transactions such as purchasing license plate stickers, obtaining a duplicate driver’s license or ID card, and renewing driver’s licenses and ID cards, including REAL IDs, for those who are eligible.

