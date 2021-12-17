ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

An extension for expiring ID cards and driver’s licenses has been granted

By Jana Garrett
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UuSzM_0dQ1r0oA00

ILLINOIS (WEHT) – Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced that expiration dates for driver’s licenses and ID cards have been extended an additional three months – from January 1, 2022, to March 31, 2022. This extension does not apply to commercial driver’s licenses, also known as CDL, and CDL learner’s permits. This will be the final extension.

“During the pandemic, my office has continued to serve the public, including face-to-face transactions, in a safe and responsible manner,” said White. “This extension is necessary as my office continues to address the heavy customer volume caused by the COVID-19 pandemic through expanded online services and the introduction of appointments at select Driver Services facilities.”

Throughout the pandemic, White’s office has made a diverse effort to address the high customer demand on some facilities. This requires appointments at select facilities and expanding online services. These efforts include:

  • Requiring appointments at select Driver Services facilities for behind-the-wheel road tests, REAL IDs, standard driver’s licenses and ID cards. Customers may visit this website for a list of participating facilities, as well as to schedule an appointment.
  • Expanding remote renewal for driver’s license and ID card holders. Since fall, the office has been mailing letters to eligible customers with expired driver’s licenses and ID cards requiring them to renew online, by phone or by mail. The office estimates that this will eliminate the need for approximately 1 million people to visit a facility.
  • Urging the public to consider using online services at this website instead of visiting a facility for transactions such as purchasing license plate stickers, obtaining a duplicate driver’s license or ID card, and renewing driver’s licenses and ID cards, including REAL IDs, for those who are eligible.
Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

State issues final COVID reprieve for expired driver’s licenses

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois residents have one last reprieve – three more months – to renew their expired driver’s license. Secretary of State Jesse White has been announcing extensions on licenses that expired after January 1, 2020. It’s an effort to decrease crowds at driver services facilities due to the pandemic. Now, you have […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
WCIA

Secretary of State moves license, ID expiration date

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The expiration dates for driver’s licenses and ID cards has been delayed an additional three months, Secretary of State Jesse White announced over the weekend. Driver’s licenses and ID cards that were set to expire on Jan. 1, 2022 will now be valid until March 31, 2022. White noted that this […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Id Card#Ids#License Plate#State#Cdl#Driver Services
South Philly Review

Pennsylvania needs driver’s licenses for all

Before 2002, you did not need a Social Security number to apply for a driver’s license in Pennsylvania. Instead, to prove your identity, you could provide a federally-issued tax identification number along with other documents. This meant that undocumented immigrants were able to take and pass the driving exam in order to apply for a driver’s license.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
waynedailynews.com

STOLEN DRIVER’S LICENSE LEADS TO FRAUDULENT CHECK SCAM

WAYNE – The Wayne Chamber of Commerce office is putting local area businesses on notice regarding a potential check cashing scam. A local bank has reported fraudulent checks being cashed. According to the WAED office, a stolen driver’s license is being used by a female to cash personal checks and get cash in return.
WAYNE, NE
Lootpress

DHHR to Issue One-Time Payment to TANF Recipients

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – T​he West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) will issue a one-time payment of $400 to recipients of the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program who were active in the WV WORKS program through the month of December 2021 and are eligible to continue participation in January 2022.
CHARLESTON, WV
WEHT/WTVW

9 days after tornado, cat found in rubble of building

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Nine days after a tornado demolished his three-story office building in downtown Mayfield, Kentucky, Sonny “Hoot” Gibson was standing in the rubble when he thought he heard a faint meow. It instantly gave him hope that his office cat, Madix, who hadn’t been seen since before the storms hit, was alive. Gibson […]
MAYFIELD, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Henderson drug bust leads police to obtaining LSD and Ketamine

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — An illegal drug trafficking investigation has lead authorities to stop drug movement from Evansville to Henderson, police say. Detectives say they arrested Rahzel Parker, 25, after seeing him exit an Uber vehicle with drugs in his possession. According to police reports, the drugs were being brought to an undercover source that […]
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

ATV accident leaves six-year-old dead in Union County

STURGIS, Ky. (WEHT) — According to the Union County Coroner, a child has passed away after her three wheeler rolled over on top of her. The Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 6-year-old Kennedy Curtis. The accident happened Tuesday morning at her home in Sturgis, officials say. Officials add she was driving around the front […]
UNION COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy