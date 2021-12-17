ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

2 ex-Maryland players reach settlement to football lawsuit

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Two former Maryland football players have each reached $200,000 settlements in lawsuits accusing former coach DJ Durkin of running a program that subjected athletes to an abusive environment.

The Maryland Attorney General’s Office reached the agreement with former players Gus Little and E.J. Donahue, signed Nov. 27 according to settlement documents.

Earlier this year, the school had reached a $3.5 million settlement with the parents of football player Jordan McNair, who died of heatstroke following a 2018 workout. The death prompted an investigation into the details of McNair’s treatment on the day he collapsed, and eventually led to the firing of Durkin after accepting the resignation of strength and conditioning coach Rick Court.

Little and Donahue, who discussed their experiences with The Washington Post, later filed a lawsuit against the school in August 2019 naming Durkin, Court and former head trainer Wes Robinson as defendants.

The complaint alleged Durkin created a “toxic culture of cruelty, humiliation, (and) degradation.” The players said they had experienced issues such as anxiety and depression.

Malcolm Ruff, one of the Baltimore-based lawyers who represented the former players, told the Post the takeaway is “providing real change and real consequences for fostering a culture” in the academic setting.

“There should be more oversight, and there should be absolutely no way that this type of a culture should ever be able to be established and perpetuated against student-athletes,” Ruff said.

Maryland team spokesman Dustin Semonavick didn’t respond to an email to The Associated Press for comment, while Maryland attorney general’s office communications director Raquel Coombs declined comment beyond the settlement documents.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Comments / 0

Related
wosu.org

USA Gymnastics Reaches $380M Settlement With Victims

USA Gymnastics and the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee have reached a $380 million settlement with hundreds of victims of sexual abuse. The settlement conditionally approved in federal bankruptcy court also includes some nonmonetary provisions dedicated to making the victims stakeholders in USA Gymnastics going forward. The vast majority of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
wfxb.com

Settlement Reached in Larry Nassar Case

USA Gymnastics, the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee and their insurers have reached a $380 million settlement with the victims of Larry Nassar. Yesterday, Judge Robyn Moberly of the US Bankruptcy Court in the southern district of Indiana officially approved the settlement saying “the plan has been overwhelmingly accepted by all parties to this bankruptcy. The court certainly finds that it’s feasible,” The settlement is part of the USA Gymnastics’ plan to exit bankruptcy as the organization struggles to recover from the Nassar scandal. USA Gymnastics said the settlement will allow it to emerge from bankruptcy by the end of the year.
POLITICS
beckershospitalreview.com

Healthcare billing fraud: 10 recent lawsuits, settlements

From HCA Healthcare defeating billing fraud allegations to Geisinger paying $18.5 million to settle allegations of fraudulent billing, here are nine cases that have made headlines since Nov. 1:. 1. Illinois hospital to pay $292K to settle allegations it kept overpayments from insurers. Gibson Area Hospital in Gibson City, Ill.,...
GIBSON CITY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
State
Washington State
The Baltimore Sun

As coronavirus surges again, Baltimore-area college basketball coaches express concern and frustration

With nine wins in its first 10 games, the Towson women’s basketball team was enjoying its hottest start since the 2006-07 squad opened that season with a 10-1 record. Then on Dec. 13, a Tigers player tested positive for the coronavirus, and games against Memphis the following day and at Penn State on Wednesday were quickly scuttled. That the program has had to hit the pause button amid a ...
TOWSON, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Mcnair
The Associated Press

Florida judge latest to block Biden contractor vaccine rule

TAMPA, Fla (AP) — A federal judge in Florida on Wednesday blocked President Joe Biden’s requirement for federal contractors to receive coronavirus vaccines, adding to a series of legal setbacks for the mandate. U.S. District Judge Steven Merryday wrote that Florida’s lawsuit against the rule demonstrated a “substantial...
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

690K+
Followers
365K+
Post
313M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy