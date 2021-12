If you’re single, you’ve surely heard of Tinder. And if you’ve used it, you know that Tinder has a Spotify integration built-in. Spotify is one of the most popular music streaming services across the globe and music is something everyone listens to. The Spotify integration within the app makes use of this fact to display people’s favorite music tracks as their Anthem. Based on this, you can infer if you will vibe with someone, at least in terms of music preferences. While this feature has existed for quite some time, Tinder is introducing a new Music Mode that further strengthens this integration and automatically plays a soundtrack while viewing someone’s profile.

