The Halo Infinite Winter Contingency event has begun, and with it, you can ring in the new year with new Halo winter-themed cosmetics. Additionally, it's your chance to earn even more standard Mjolnir armor pieces that aren't explicitly winter-themed. With several limited-time rewards available in the free event, Winter Contingency is our first sign of what 343 Industries may have learned from its earlier event, Tenrai. Halo's holiday event has 10 wintry rewards on offer, but only for the next two weeks. Here's what you need to know about Winter Contingency.

