Rain, snow showers moving across large portion of US

By JILLIAN SMITH, The National Desk
UpNorthLive.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (TND) — Weather now, where you live. Here are today's weather headlines from coast to coast. Northeast: Friday is a bright and sunny day, but it is a little bit breezy. Temperatures are running in the 40s and the next weather maker is on the way. Snow will be moving...

upnorthlive.com

q13fox.com

White Christmas and Arctic Plunge Possible

SEATTLE - Believe it or not -- Western Washington could be in for a white Christmas! We're also tracking a major plunge in temperatures starting on Monday. Highs may only lift to the mid to upper 20s. Prepare for the frigid weather and stay tuned as we track this complicated and interesting forecast.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

West Coast braces for looming cold snap

— As Washington state prepares for a weather event that could leave temperatures in the teens for Seattle proper, that cold snap will herald strong winds Wednesday night with the National Weather Service warning that “thunderstorms moving onshore … may produce strong wind gusts or a brief tornado.”
cnyhomepage.com

Snow showers Thursday night with rain, snow, and ice this holiday weekend

Tonight, we’ll have mostly clear skies with gusty conditions. Mostly sunny to start off tomorrow morning. We do have a couple of clouds moving in the afternoon hours and snow showers Thursday night. By Friday morning they’ll be off to the east but we’ll still have those clouds sticking around throughout the day Friday. Right now we’re looking at the potential for a mixed bag of rain, snow, and ice on Christmas day so a bit of a messy day there weather-wise. If you plan on traveling to see family Christmas day, definitely give yourself some extra time because of hazardous road conditions.
KCRA.com

Soaking morning rain, afternoon showers

Soaking rain will slowly move from north to south Thursday morning. Expect improving conditions around Sacramento after 10am with rain letting up around Stockton and Modesto after 1pm. Rainfall will not likely cause flooding but travel will be slow with plenty of standing water on roads. The snow level was...
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: Sunshine And Warmer Temps In Twin Cities Thursday

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Light precipitation was peppering the eastern metro Thursday morning, but it won’t hang around long. Some slick spots this morning as wintry mix moves through the #TwinCities @WCCO #MNwx pic.twitter.com/dDlPRs8z8X — Riley O'Connor (@RileyOConnorwx) December 23, 2021 The skies will clear as sunshine and warmer temperatures arrive later in the day. By the afternoon hours, the Twin Cities will hit the mid-30s. (credit: CBS) There’s another chance of precipitation early in the day on Christmas Eve. Rain is likely in central Minnesota, while northern Minnesota could see some snowflakes. Things will dry out by the afternoon. Friday will be even warmer than Thursday,...
NBCMontana

Snow showers, colder temperatures

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect from 11 PM this evening through 11 AM tomorrow for the Kootenai/Cabinet Region. Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of a trace to 3 inches in the valleys and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 25 mph. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY...
fox2detroit.com

Light Snow Shower Possible Thursday

A few light snow showers are possible by late morning and into this afternoon. In total, a trace to an inch is possible especially in our northern suburbs. Highs should make it into the mid and upper 30s. Rain showers are on the way Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Weather: Unseasonably Warm Temperatures, Showers And Clouds To Take Over Region This Christmas

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If you’re dreaming of a white Christmas, this year will be a disappointment. The forecast calls for rainy weather along with mild afternoon temperatures. Christmas Eve features sunny skies early and seasonable temperatures climbing into the mid to upper 40s. Clouds will fill in throughout the day before rain finally arrives later Friday night. For families waiting to travel on Christmas Eve, the weather will cooperate throughout the day. However, the later you wait to hit the roads conditions will turn unsettled as a system draws in rain later that night. The storm looks to arrive overnight on Friday leading to wet roads through Christmas morning. Luckily, the bulk of the rain falls overnight. Gradual clearing is likely once the storm departs as drier air begins to work back into our region. Sorry team snow — temperatures will be too mild to see any wintry precipitation this storm will be all rain. Christmas Day 2021 will feature partly to mostly cloudy skies with unseasonably warm temperatures. Credit: CBS3 Region-wide highs look to climb into the upper 40s and low 50s. To finish the holiday weekend, Sunday will be bright and breezy with mild temperatures sticking around. Stay with the Eyewitness News Weather Team for the latest forecast. 
cbslocal.com

Pittsburgh Weather: Rain Showers Ring In Christmas Season

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Good morning!. This morning will be the coldest morning of the week with lows in the upper teens and low 20s so get out the ice scrapers! Wind chills are close to single digits for some, too!. WEATHER LINKS:. Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings...
UpNorthLive.com

Northern Michigan to continue to have wet weather ahead of Christmas

Snow showers on Thursday. Maybe a flurry before noon, but most of the snow will fall this afternoon and early evening. It will be widespread and NOT just in those lake effect zones. Most totals will be up to 2 inches. Around Mio and Houghton Lake up to 4 inches are expected. High temperatures will be from 28 to 38 degrees. Light wind 5-15 mph and turning to the south.
