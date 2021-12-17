Mattoon school shooter facing up to 25 years on new charge

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Coles County State’s Attorney is pursuing the harsher of two sentencing options for the 2017 Mattoon High School shooter who is in trouble again for allegedly failing to update his address.



Nineteen-year-old Josiah Lyons was arrested again Friday, and he’s being held in jail without bond. Coles County State’s Attorney Jesse Danley has charged Lyons with a class three felony, which would normally have a sentencing range of probation or two to five years in prison. However, Danley said he is pursuing a petition to revoke Lyons’ stayed adult sentence. If a judge grants that, Lyons would face up to 25 years in prison. Originally, Lyons received a stay in juvenile prison for the school shooting.

During an initial court appearance on the new charge Wednesday, Lyons asked for more time to hire an attorney. A judge gave the man until January 3 to do so. Danley said Lyons’ new charge alleges he did not update his address with authorities when he moved from his grandparents’ house in Toledo to his mother’s house in Mattoon.

