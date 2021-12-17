Don't Waste Your Money: Anymore stimulus checks

One final stimulus check is scheduled to go out next week to some 36 million US households, as the last in a six-check series of payments that began in July. “Scheduled” is the operative word here, however. Because while that’s the last payment recipients can count on with a single, specific date? Some people actually have a chance to get at least one more. It depends on their personal situation, such as where they live. And if their annual income saw a bigger-than-expected swing, either for the worse or better, last year.

