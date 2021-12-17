Gov. Wolf says ‘negotiating’ a new congressional map is not his role

This letter is written to emphatically object to the newly designated Congressional District map for Georgia. Instead of creating boundaries that result in an equitable and fair distribution of voters, the intent of the legislators was obviously to maintain power, and to choose their voters. Instead of utilizing advanced technologies for fair map-making, such as the Princeton Gerrymandering Project or Representable, Republican legislators drew maps that will not allow many of their constituents to vote for someone who represents their interests and concerns. It is not lost on Georgia women that there will be fewer women elected to office as a result of these new maps, contrary to the national trend of women’s increasing political visibility and representation. The process of redistricting has been flawed in Georgia, and the flawed results are clearly visible to voters.

POLITICS ・ 10 DAYS AGO