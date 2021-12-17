ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. Wolf says ‘negotiating’ a new congressional map is not his role

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGovernor Wolf must give a thumbs up, or...

foxbaltimore.com

Hours after Gov. Hogan vetoes congressional map, General Assembly overrides

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — Hours after Republican Gov. Larry Hogan vetoed the new congressional district map sent to him by the General Assembly, the Democrat-controlled chambers quickly voted to override the video. The swift action set up what’s expected to be a lengthy court battle over Maryland’s congressional boundaries....
BALTIMORE, MD
WMDT.com

Gov. Hogan vetoes Congressional Map, says he will continue fighting for fair maps and districts

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Governor Larry Hogan vetoed the Legislature’s Congressional map on Thursday. Governor Hogan said, “The congressional map drawn in back rooms by party bosses in Annapolis makes a mockery of our democracy, and it is an embarrassment to all that our state stands for. On behalf of all the people of Maryland who value fairness and integrity in our elections and in our political system, I am vetoing these disgracefully gerrymandered, illegal maps, which are a shameful violation of state and federal law.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
WTAJ

Lawmakers to take first steps toward new congressional map

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Republican-controlled state House committee planed to vote on a proposed map of Pennsylvania’s new congressional districts that its chair introduced into legislation Wednesday, as a rival map was being prepared in the Senate where lawmakers promise an open process with debate and public comment. House State Government Committee Chairman Seth Grove, R-York, […]
HARRISBURG, PA
Daily Local News

Deadlines loom in drawing new Assembly, congressional maps

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania state House committee cast a set of party-line votes Monday to prepare for an eventual deal on congressional redistricting, while the chairman of the five-person group drawing General Assembly maps announced a voting meeting in the coming days. Legislative Reapportionment Commission Chairman Mark...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
News Break
Politics
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

State’s GOP lawmakers say new Congressional map ignores the wishes of many Marylanders

The General Assembly largely ignored the wishes of a significant portion of the state’s electorate in a recent vote to override Gov. Larry Hogan’s veto of congressional redistricting legislation favored by Democrats, several of Maryland’s GOP lawmakers said Monday. Said action by the House of Delegates and the Senate came on Thursday evening just as […] The post State’s GOP lawmakers say new Congressional map ignores the wishes of many Marylanders appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
WDVM 25

Senate President Bill Ferguson on Maryland’s new congressional map

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — This week, lawmakers convened for a rare special session of the Maryland General Assembly to tackle congressional redistricting. On Thursday, both the Senate and House chambers voted to override Governor Hogan’s veto of HB1, the congressional redistricting map decided by the Legislative Redistricting Advisory Commission (LRAC). On Capitol Review with Tasmin Mahfuz, […]
MARYLAND STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

House GOP chooses citizen map for proposed new Pa. congressional districts

HARRISBURG — A key state House committee has released its preliminary congressional map, marking a major step forward in the redistricting process. Rep. Seth Grove (R., York) said the House State Government Committee selected a map drawn by former Lehigh County Republican Commissioner Amanda Holt from among 19 citizen submissions. Holt became a well-known redistricting activist a decade ago and was a plaintiff in a successful case against previous state House and Senate maps.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Press

California's new congressional maps could boost Democrats in DC, analysts say

(The Center Square) – California’s independent redistricting panel stamped unanimous final approval of new legislative districts on Monday, and early analysis indicates the new boundaries will bolster a Democratic congressional stronghold in the state and amplify challenges for Republican incumbents. The California Citizens Redistricting Commission, composed of five...
CALIFORNIA STATE
wlvr.org

Pa. House Republicans moving through new draft congressional map

There’s a brand new, Republican-drawn congressional map draft in play in Pennsylvania’s legislature. It’s expected to pass through a key House committee Wednesday morning, Dec. 15 — though both Democrats and Republicans on the committee said they didn’t have all the details or rationale for the proposal late Tuesday afternoon.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Covington News

LETTER: Reader opposes new ‘flawed’ Congressional District map

This letter is written to emphatically object to the newly designated Congressional District map for Georgia. Instead of creating boundaries that result in an equitable and fair distribution of voters, the intent of the legislators was obviously to maintain power, and to choose their voters. Instead of utilizing advanced technologies for fair map-making, such as the Princeton Gerrymandering Project or Representable, Republican legislators drew maps that will not allow many of their constituents to vote for someone who represents their interests and concerns. It is not lost on Georgia women that there will be fewer women elected to office as a result of these new maps, contrary to the national trend of women’s increasing political visibility and representation. The process of redistricting has been flawed in Georgia, and the flawed results are clearly visible to voters.
POLITICS
KOAT 7

Your congressional representative could change with a new district map

New Mexico's special legislative session on redistricting began Monday, and today a new map passed the Senate, which realigns our congressional districts. Currently, congressional district one is represented by Democrat Melanie Stansbury; congressional district two is represented by Republican Yvette Herrell, and congressional district three is represented by another democrat, Teresa Leger Fernandez.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Lawsuit: New state political maps drawn during ‘secret negotiations’

The Washington State Redistricting Commission is being sued by a watchdog group over claims it broke state transparency laws during the process of redrawing political maps. “People that are in Yakima have a real interest in, how did they reach the conclusions that they did?” said Mike Fancher, president of the Washington Coalition for Open Government. “How did they design these maps the way they did? That’s what the people want and need to know and are entitled to know.”
WASHINGTON STATE

