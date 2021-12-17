Not many nursing home residents getting COVID boosters, AARP says

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Several long-term care residents displaced by the Dec. 10 tornados have found a new home in Jonesboro. When a tornado struck the Quail Run nursing home in Trumann, St. Elizabeth’s Place in Jonesboro acted quickly. Shari Doty, an administrator at St. Elizabeth’s Place, was at a concert in Little Rock when she heard the news. She waited for a break in the storm and left the venue.

