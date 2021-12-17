ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
E-Bike Batteries Caused Deadly East Village Apartment Fire, FDNY Commissioner Says

cbslocal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Fire investigators said Friday e-bike batteries caused a deadly fire in the East Village that left two teenagers clinging to a pole trying to escape the flames. As CBS2’s Leah Mishkin reported, a man was killed and the teens’ mother was in critical...

newyork.cbslocal.com

