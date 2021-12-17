ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince George’s students return to virtual learning amid ‘stark rise’ in covid cases

By Donna St. George
Washington Post
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStudents in Prince George’s County will switch from in-person classes to virtual learning until mid-January as coronavirus cases surge and schools in the Washington region increasingly restrict student activities. Monica E. Goldson, the chief executive in Maryland’s second-largest school system, announced the change Friday afternoon, citing a “stark...

www.washingtonpost.com

CBS Baltimore

Prince George’s County Schools Go Virtual Until Jan. 14

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (WJZ) — All Prince George’s County public schools are moving to virtual learning until Jan. 14 after a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases through the school system, officials announced Friday. The virtual learning will begin Monday, Dec. 20 through the start of winter break on Dec. 23, and then resume Jan. 3 to Jan. 14. “Educators, administrators and support staff must be able to deliver in-person instruction and other activities in conditions that prioritize their own health, as well as the wellbeing of the school community,” PGPS CEO Monica Goldson said in an announcement. “The increased positivity rates have significantly challenged the ability to do so, causing anxiety among many school communities and disruption to the school day.” Students will be able to pick up learning items from school Monday. Parents will be contacted by their students schools with details for pick up. Meal distributions next week will occur on Monday through Wednesday between 10 a.m. and noon, and information on January meals are forthcoming.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
WJLA

DC's Whittier Elementary heads back to virtual learning amid COVID surge

WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — Whittier Elementary School in D.C. says it will revert back to remote learning due to a recent surge in COVID-19 cases. Due to the impact of these several reported cases on school operations, we will transition to virtual instruction for all Whittier students from Dec.16 through Dec. 22," said Dr. Lewis D. Ferebee, Chancellor of D.C. Public Schools. "We plan to re-open school for in-person learning following the DCPS winter break on Jan. 3, 2022, as scheduled."
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

Prestigious Horse Show Chooses Prince George's County in Return to DC Area

One of the world's leading horse riding competitions will be held in Prince George's County, Maryland, next year, marking a major boon for the county. The Washington International Horse Show temporarily left the D.C. area due to COVID restrictions. From its stables and young riders to it's champions and the...
ANIMALS
The 74

‘Our Parents Have Done Enough’: Cardona Urges Schools to Stay Open

With the Omicron variant now the dominant strain of COVID-19 in the U.S. and cases spiking, Education Secretary Miguel Cardona on Tuesday urged school leaders not to retreat from in-person learning. ”I don’t think we should be considering remote options,” Cardona said Tuesday in an interview with The 74. “Our students deserve more, not less, and […]
EDUCATION
NECN

Middlebury Moves to Remote Instruction Amid Rising COVID Cases

Middlebury College is moving to remote instruction to end the fall semester in light of rising COVID numbers on campus, the school announced Thursday. The news comes as the Vermont college reported 34 newly confirmed cases in addition to 15 cases already active. All but one of those cases were in students.
MIDDLEBURY, VT
Gephardt Daily

Harvard shifts to remote learning, work in response to rising COVID-19 cases

Dec. 18 (UPI) — Harvard University announced Saturday it has moved most of its classes and work online for the first three weeks in January in response to rising COVID-19 cases. University officials said the move came as a response to quickly escalating levels of infections both locally and...
COLLEGES
arcamax.com

Harvard University returns to remote learning amid COVID-19 spike

Harvard University students will not be returning to campus at the start of the new year because of a spike in COVID-19 cases, fueled in part by the omicron variant. The Massachusetts Ivy League school in a memo to students and staff on Saturday announced it would shift to remote learning for the first three weeks of January.
COLLEGES
