Prince George’s students return to virtual learning amid ‘stark rise’ in covid cases

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (WJZ) — All Prince George’s County public schools are moving to virtual learning until Jan. 14 after a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases through the school system, officials announced Friday. The virtual learning will begin Monday, Dec. 20 through the start of winter break on Dec. 23, and then resume Jan. 3 to Jan. 14. “Educators, administrators and support staff must be able to deliver in-person instruction and other activities in conditions that prioritize their own health, as well as the wellbeing of the school community,” PGPS CEO Monica Goldson said in an announcement. “The increased positivity rates have significantly challenged the ability to do so, causing anxiety among many school communities and disruption to the school day.” Students will be able to pick up learning items from school Monday. Parents will be contacted by their students schools with details for pick up. Meal distributions next week will occur on Monday through Wednesday between 10 a.m. and noon, and information on January meals are forthcoming.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD ・ 5 DAYS AGO