Stamps.com rebrands as Auctane to meet broader e-commerce needs

Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) has been attracting the attention of activist hedge-funds that are pushing for changes that might unlock value in the short term, but will more likely weaken the company in the long term, and that is why we think the company should ignore them. One of the changes the hedge-funds are pushing is for the company to sell or separate its e-commerce business, which would put at risk its omni-channel strategy. The company has also received in interest on its real estate assets, but that would mean it would have to start paying rent at these properties, and might weaken its financials long term. If the company had incredible investment opportunities it might make sense to enter into a sale-leaseback transaction, but currently other than doing massive-buybacks, which it is already doing, we do not see a good use for additional capital resulting from this type of transaction.

BUSINESS ・ 10 DAYS AGO