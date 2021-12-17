ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Segundo, CA

Stamps.com rebrands as Auctane to meet broader e-commerce needs

By Ben Ames
dcvelocity.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleE-commerce shipping solution provider Stamps.com will change its name to “Auctane,” marking its latest evolution in a flurry of activity since it was acquired by a private equity firm and replaced its CEO. The El Segundo, California-based firm said the change reflects its increasingly diversified portfolio of...

www.dcvelocity.com

Comments / 0

 

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stamps Com#E Commerce#Creative Solutions#British#Endicia#Globalpost#Shipsi#Shippingeasy#Shipengine#Shipworks#Thoma Bravo Llc
