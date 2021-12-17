ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Oklahoma Highway Patrol: Driver arrested on suspicion of DUI following semi rollover on I-44 exit

By Kaylee Douglas/KFOR
 5 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials say a truck driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI Friday afternoon after his semi turned over on I-44.

Authorities were called to the scene on eastbound I-44 at the SW 59th St. exit around 3 p.m. Friday.

I-44 eastbound at SW 59th is still closed at this time while authorities clean up the spilled produce and truck debris.

