Oklahoma Highway Patrol: Driver arrested on suspicion of DUI following semi rollover on I-44 exit

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials say a truck driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI Friday afternoon after his semi turned over on I-44.

Authorities were called to the scene on eastbound I-44 at the SW 59th St. exit around 3 p.m. Friday.

I-44 eastbound at SW 59th is still closed at this time while authorities clean up the spilled produce and truck debris.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.