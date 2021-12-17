ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Anderson Cooper addresses Chris Cuomo's CNN firing: 'It's a business with very big responsibilities'

By Megan Armstrong
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CT4xe_0dQ1m3zc00
Anderson Cooper said he had "no idea" that Chris Cuomo was being ousted before it was publicly announced. Sipa USA

The 54-year-old acclaimed broadcast journalist and author said he had "no idea" that Cuomo was being ousted before it was publicly announced.

"I don't want anything bad to happen to somebody who is a colleague and somebody who is a friend of mine, and I feel terrible for him and for his family," Cooper added. "That being said, look, journalists have strict ethics and strict rules that we are to abide by, and if you don't abide by them, there are repercussions. I wish Chris the best, and I'm sorry for how all of this played out. I hate this for his family. But this is, it's a business with very big responsibilities, and there are repercussions."

CNN announced Cuomo's firing Dec. 4:

Cuomo, 51, had been at the network since 2013. He was initially suspended indefinitely Dec. 1 "after new documents revealed the cozy and improper nature of his relationship with aides to his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo."

Andrew Cuomo, 64, resigned as governor in August following several sexual harassment allegations coming to light.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Chad Johnson has funny response to Joe Burrow's claim about Cincinnati

Chad Johnson had a funny response on Twitter Wednesday to a claim by Joe Burrow. Burrow joked on Wednesday that the reason his Bengals might not have been hit hard by COVID cases yet is because the Cincinnati nightlife scene is dead. Johnson, 43, played for the Bengals from 2001-2010....
NFL
Fox News

Rep. Byron Donalds bashes media following Chris Cuomo downfall: 'You can't have this type of corruption'

Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., sounded off against the "corrupt" media following the dramatic downfall of CNN anchor Chris Cuomo. "I think that what was going on- not just between him and his brother, but obviously some of the stuff that's been come to light at CNN is very, very serious," Donalds told Fox News. "This is the problem with where the American people have [felt] that journalism and at the quote-unquote ‘free press’ only is on one side of the aisle. And when you have these stories come out about how he's literally trying to manage Andrew Cuomo's political issues, and I'm putting it mildly, by using his position at CNN when he's supposed to be actually bringing the news to the American people. No matter how it comes out, that's his job. Yeah, he should have been removed."
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anderson Cooper
Person
Chris Cuomo
Person
Andrew Cuomo
Deadline

Anderson Cooper Tells Stephen Colbert What He Thought Of Chris Cuomo’s Firing: “Journalists Have Strict Ethics And Strict Rules That We Are To Abide By”

Anderson Cooper appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and offered his take on CNN’s decision to fire Chris Cuomo, telling Colbert that although he feels terrible for his former colleague and his family, “there are repercussions” for not following journalistic ethics. Cuomo’s employment was terminated on Dec. 4, days after new information was released by New York Attorney General Letitia James that shed light on the extent to which he assisted his brother, then New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, in responding to allegations of sexual harassment. “I don’t want anything bad to happen to somebody who is a colleague and...
CELEBRITIES
Ok Magazine

Anderson Cooper Admits He Feels 'Terrible' For Chris Cuomo But Maintains 'Journalists Have Strict Ethics'

Anderson Cooper has weighed in on Chris Cuomo being axed from CNN. As previously reported by OK!, the network announced the reporter's termination on Saturday, December 4. "Chris Cuomo was suspended earlier this week pending further evaluation of new information that came to light about his involvement with his brother's [Andrew Cuomo] defense," CNN said in a statement at the time. "We retained a respected law firm to conduct the review, and have terminated him, effective immediately."
CELEBRITIES
iheart.com

Janice Dean to take ACTION after ‘unsurprising’ Chris Cuomo SLUR

It’s another ‘all-time low’ for the Cuomo brothers. This time, former CNN host Chris Cuomo allegedly sent a text that a) referred to Fox News senior meteorologist Janice Dean as ‘that Fox News weather b*tch’ and b) asked for information to ‘paint her as a far-right crazy.’ Dean tells Glenn she’s not surprised at the digs from Cuomo, especially considering her work to expose Andrew Cuomo’s criminal activity during the COVID pandemic in regards to nursing homes. But she DOES plan to take action; Dean explains her next step to make sure the Cuomo family doesn’t try to discredit her or her family ever again…
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnn#Cnn Communications
Ok Magazine

Chris Cuomo Spotted For The First Time Since CNN Firing, Embattled TV Personality Reportedly Holed Up In The Hamptons With Wife Cristina

Chris Cuomo was spotted for the first time since he was axed by CNN. The political scion was snapped in the celeb haven Hamptons over the weekend. In photos obtained by Daily Mail, the 51-year-old kept it casual in a beanie, sunglasses, and a blue shirt with a green hoodie thrown over. He appeared to be dropping off an Amazon package before heading back to his SUV on Saturday, December 11.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

You Won't Believe What Matt Lauer Is Saying About Chris Cuomo Right Now—Is He Kidding??

Chris Cuomo has a serious ally in Matt Lauer right now, as insiders are suggesting that the 63-year-old former Today Show host knows exactly what the 51-year-old former CNN reporter is currently going through, since he found himself embroiled in his own sexual misconduct scandal back in 2017. Cuomo was indefinitely suspended from CNN on Tuesday, November 30th (and officially fired on Saturday, December 4th!) after he was found to have helped his brother Andrew Cuomo, who served as the 56th governor of New York from 2011 to August 2021, cover up the sexual harassment allegations that were made against him.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Ethics
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Former CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin says network should give Chris Cuomo’s primetime slot to a woman

Former CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin has called on the network to give Chris Cuomo’s slot to a woman following his firing.CNN cut ties with Chris Cuomo over the weekend. The anchor was accused of breaching journalistic ethics by relying on his sources to assist his brother, then-New York governor Andrew Cuomo, in fending off sexual harassment allegations.After initially suspending Chris Cuomo, CNN announced his firing, stating in part: “While in the process of that review, additional information has come to light. Despite the termination, we will investigate as appropriate.” The New York Times later reported that Chris Cuomo ...
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

Chris Cuomo’s book is pulled after he’s dumped from CNN as wife hides out in Hamptons

CHRIS Cuomo's upcoming book has been pulled after he was reportedly forced out of his SiriusXM slot and dumped from CNN - as his wife is spotted hiding out in the Hamptons. The axing of the book, originally titled Deep Denial, was confirmed in a statement by HarperCollins spokesperson Kelly Rudolph on Tuesday, who told the NY Post, "we don't intend to publish the book."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

26K+
Followers
31K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy