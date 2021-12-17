Anderson Cooper addresses Chris Cuomo's CNN firing: 'It's a business with very big responsibilities'

Anderson Cooper said he had "no idea" that Chris Cuomo was being ousted before it was publicly announced. Sipa USA

The 54-year-old acclaimed broadcast journalist and author said he had "no idea" that Cuomo was being ousted before it was publicly announced.

"I don't want anything bad to happen to somebody who is a colleague and somebody who is a friend of mine, and I feel terrible for him and for his family," Cooper added. "That being said, look, journalists have strict ethics and strict rules that we are to abide by, and if you don't abide by them, there are repercussions. I wish Chris the best, and I'm sorry for how all of this played out. I hate this for his family. But this is, it's a business with very big responsibilities, and there are repercussions."

CNN announced Cuomo's firing Dec. 4:

Cuomo, 51, had been at the network since 2013. He was initially suspended indefinitely Dec. 1 "after new documents revealed the cozy and improper nature of his relationship with aides to his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo."

Andrew Cuomo, 64, resigned as governor in August following several sexual harassment allegations coming to light.