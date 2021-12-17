NOPD looking for missing 73-year-old man

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— The New Orleans Police Department needs the public’s help in finding a missing 73-year-old man named Yves Filion.

According to NOPD, the person who reported his disappearance told police that she and her husband Yves Filion were visiting New Orleans when they were walking in the area of Esplanade Avenue and North Rocheblave streets at around noon on December 16, 2021.

At that point, the reporting person stated she lost track of Filion and attempts to locate him have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with additional information on Yves Filion’s whereabouts is asked to contact NOPD First District detectives at 504-658-6010.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.