Mayor John Martin discusses recent developments & growth in the city of Baxter. Covering the issues that matter to you. Every weekday. On today’s Local Matters…Ben Rodgers sits down with Baxter Mayor John Martin. They discuss the city’s recent awarding of Community of the Year by the Upper Cumberland Development District, the developments that led to that nomination, new housing developments and growth in the city, and the various types of growing pains that will need to be addressed as the city continues to grow, as well as how Baxter came into possession of the L&N Caboose from the Cookeville Depot Museum.

BAXTER, TN ・ 6 DAYS AGO